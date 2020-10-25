Coronavirus update, Oct. 25: Stanislaus County cases, hospitalizations are on the rise

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Positive coronavirus tests and hospitalizations are on the rise in Stanislaus County, according to the latest data released by the Health Services Agency.

The county reported 63 more confirmed infections on Saturday, the highest total since Oct. 9, and a positivity rate of 12.26, the highest since Oct. 8. There also were another 10 “probable cases,” which aren’t figured into the day’s total.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations of those with confirmed infections grew by five to 48 in the five county hospitals, the highest total in nearly two weeks.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As the county attempts to maintain its place in the state’s red tier, with more relaxed safety standards for restaurants and other businesses in comparison to the lowest purple tier, it’s averaged 55 daily announced infections since Wednesday.

One positive number coming out of the latest data – there were no deaths reported on Saturday, leaving the toll at 396 since the county’s first reported fatality since April.

The added cases brings to 17,572 the number of residents who have tested positive since the pandemic began. Another 100,269 have tested negative, and 16,875 are presumed recovered.

Saturday’s positive rate was up from 8.21% the previous day. The rolling seven-day average was 7.92%, versus 6.97% on Friday. The 14-day average was 7.63%, up from 7.46%. The rate since data collection began in March was 14.9%.

The number of available intensive-care beds for adults was at 12, up from 11 on Friday.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

covid map 1021

In the first update last week since leaving the move restrictive purple tier, Stanislaus County was able to meet the criteria for staying in the red status of California’s “slow and stringent” coronavirus reopening program.

The county’s adjusted case rate was reported Tuesday as 6 per 100,000 population, below the 7 per 100,000 maximum for the red tier. The county easily met the state criteria for test positivity criteria. It was 4.3 percent countywide and 4.7 percent in low-income neighborhoods that were disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 outbreaks.

The state’s red tier requirement for test positivity is 8 percent or less.

Stanislaus County must remain in the red tier for another week before schools are eligible to open for all grade levels.

Details on the positive cases with some numbers not having been updated for a few weeks:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger, up 1% from Friday.

16% are ages 15 to 24

21% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 6,461 positive cases

Turlock has 2,322

Ceres has 2,160

Riverbank has 863

Patterson has 857

Oakdale has 398

Newman has 348

Waterford has 265

Hughson has 169

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,101

District 3 has 977

District 2 has 760

District 1 has 374

District 4 has 124

In other nearby counties as of Friday:

San Joaquin County has 489 COVID-19-related deaths among 21,630 cases.





Merced County has 155 deaths among 9,465 cases.





Tuolumne County has 268 cases and four deaths.





Mariposa County has 78 cases and two deaths.

As of Sunday morning, there were 904,096 confirmed cases in California and 17,345 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 8,578,415 U.S. cases and 224,906 deaths.

Early voting is a hit in Stanislaus

The number of mail ballots returned for the upcoming Nov. 3 election in Stanislaus County is double the amount in 2016, said Donna Linder, county registrar of voters, who’s pleased with the early voting this year.

Modesto and Kansas experts offer Halloween advice

An online forum Wednesday featured expert advice on how to safely celebrate Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos. One speaker was Dr. ChrisAnna Mink, a Modesto Bee health reporter. The other was Dr. Danielle Johnson, a clinical psychologist with the University of Kansas Health System. McClatchy newsrooms teamed up for the event.

Timely story from Modesto family wracked by suicide

Mitchell Brownlee was only 21 when the Modesto native took his own life in 2016. His family shared his story at a time when COVID-19 has added new stresses for vulnerable people.

MCS tweaks plan for K-6 reopening

With a few revisions, the Modesto City Schools Board of Education on Monday night approved submitting an updated waiver application to reopen elementary schools for in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest on high school sports

With a little over two months before the start of the high school sports season in Stanislaus County, questions remain whether games will be played amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taiwanese Chamber helps with masks

In what county CEO Jody Hayes called “a really, really nice surprise for us here in Stanislaus County,” a donation of 10,000 medical masks from the Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce San Francisco Bay Area was received in downtown Modesto on Thursday.

Modesto Christian pauses K-6 return

Modesto Christian School has returned to distance learning for all students for two weeks following positive COVID-19 tests for some of the employees.

COVID-19: Stanislaus County churches can open indoor services

Places of worship can reopen now with limited capacity across Stanislaus County since its move to red tier status in California’s coronavirus reopening plan.

From around the state, nation and world

During the second and last debate before the Nov. 3 election, President Donald Trump insisted — again — that a coronavirus vaccine will be ready “within weeks.” But according to scientific experts, there’s no way that’s happening, at least not with a vaccine that has proven safe and effective through appropriately timed clinical trials.

The U.S. coronavirus caseload has reached record heights with more than 83,000 infections reported in a single day, the latest ominous sign of the disease’s grip on the nation, as states from Connecticut to the Rocky Mountain West reel under the surge.