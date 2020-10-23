Stanislaus County ice skating rinks consider new state coronavirus safety guidelines

The state released new coronavirus safety guidelines for outdoor ice skating on Tuesday, prompting owners of local rinks to weigh their options.

Updated guidance reinforced Modesto on Ice’s recently announced decision to not open this holiday season, while an owner of Fields of Ice at R.A.M. Farms in Turlock said staff will do what they can to protect the safety of their patrons.

The guidelines allow outdoor ice skating rinks to operate at 25 percent capacity in the purple tier, the most restrictive, and the red tier (Stanislaus County’s) and recommend precautions such as requiring health screenings and ensuring physical distancing.

The guidance does not ease capacity limits in the three less restrictive tiers of the coronavirus reopening strategy, but says indoor ice skating businesses can operate at 50 percent capacity in the yellow tier when the spread of the virus is minimal.

Stanislaus County cannot reach yellow until Nov. 24 at the earliest if state requirements are met.

Best of the Bee newsletter Sign up for a weekly dose of top stories and positive news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

With the planned opening of Fields of Ice a month away, R.A.M. Farms owner Ron Macedo said there is optimism about COVID-19 cases decreasing furthers. Whether the 9,600-square-foot rink reduces its maximum of 225 skaters to a quarter or half capacity, Macedo said moving forward with its eighth season will still bring in income because the family business already invested in the equipment and location.

Macedo said he doesn’t expect difficulty in implementing disinfecting guidelines, adding that he is considering cleaning the ice and rails every 75 minutes and staff already sprayed skates with Lysol after each use in past years. For social distancing, ice skating aids made of PVC pipes can help beginner skaters maneuver the rink and stay six feet apart, Macedo said.

“It’s an outdoor activity and as long as they try to keep their distance and keep their contact to a minimum, I think they’ll be OK,” Macedo said. “That’s why as of right now I’m optimistic about going forward.”

Conducting health screenings for customers may be more challenging, Macedo said, noting he is not a health professional. Staff will try to follow the recommendations, and he said encouraging people to wear masks may be easier in the winter compared to 100 degree weather when some say coverings cause discomfort.

Fields of Ice, which attracts about 30,000 skaters in a season, also offers online tickets for advanced registration, but Macedo said family entertainment centers also count on spontaneous customers. At the end of the day, he said staff will implement precautions and customers can decide what they feel comfortable with just as they do when going to the mall or elsewhere during the pandemic.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Modesto on Ice sticks with decision

The guidance doesn’t change Modesto on Ice’s plans for this holiday season, co-owner Kathy Halsey said, because the outdoor ice skating rink would operate at a loss at 25 percent capacity. Even without factoring in increased expenses for safety protocols, Halsey said allowing 40 skaters compared to the full 160 would not cover the costs of building the ice rink downtown.

She and her husband repeatedly asked the state for ice rink guidelines since July, so Halsey said she felt frustrated that it took so long for the California departments of public health and industrial relations to release them. As they waited, Halsey said they considered safety precautions the state ultimately outlined in the guidance, including hiring additional staff to remind customers to stay six feet apart from people who aren’t in their household unit. With skaters traversing the ice at different skill levels in the same direction, Halsey said ensuring social distancing could be tricky.

“We’re doing this (canceling the season) because we’re really conscientious about helping everybody in the county be able to move forward,” Halsey said. “We surely don’t want to contribute to any COVID numbers because we’re in the type of industry that it is difficult to have social distancing on the ice, even with limited numbers.”

Modesto on Ice plans to return in the 2021-2022 holiday season. The rink drew about 33,500 skaters between last November and January, which was its fifth run, Halsey said.