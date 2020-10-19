How do you prepare for a Pandemic Halloween? Answers to your questions in Q&A Wednesday

Speakers

Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos are fast approaching, and we know there are questions about what is safe for celebrating. Are there ways to do trick-or-treating safely? Is a costume mask protective against COVID-19? Is it OK to have a party at my house since the virus rates are lower?

McClatchy newsrooms are planning a livestreamed digital event on October 21 with Dr. ChrisAnna Mink to answer some of your questions about safe, healthy and fun ways to celebrate. Dr. Mink is a pediatrician and infectious disease specialist who has been working with our newsrooms through the Report For America program.

If you have questions you would like Dr. Mink to answer, please email them to local@modbee.com.

What: No Tricks — Just Treats: Preparing for a Pandemic Halloween

When: 1:30 p.m. PDT/4:30pm EDT Wednesday, Oct. 21

RSVP here

ChrisAnna Mink, MD Children’s Health Reporter, The Modesto Bee

Brian Clark, Editor, The Modesto Bee