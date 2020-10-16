Modesto Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases prompt Modesto Christian to resume distance learning for 14 days

At Modesto Christian School on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, , students in first-grade teacher Jeri Hasley’s room are socially distanced as they return to campus for in-person instruction.
At Modesto Christian School on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, , students in first-grade teacher Jeri Hasley’s room are socially distanced as they return to campus for in-person instruction. Modesto Christian School

Modesto Christian School has returned to distance learning for all students for two weeks following positive COVID-19 tests for some of the employees.

The Sisk Road campus had reopened Sept. 14 for kindergarten to sixth grade, with social distancing and other safeguards. All instruction, from preschool through high school, is now remote.

A notice to families said “several” staff members tested positive, but none of the students. The administration could not be reached for details Friday afternoon.

The campus will reopen for K-6 on Oct. 26. It will get extra sanitizing in the meantime.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this causes, but more importantly, we want to do everything in our power to keep our students, faculty and staff as healthy as possible,” the notice said.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The pandemic forced all of Stanislaus County’s public and private schools to close their physical campuses last spring. Modesto Christian’s K-6 reopened with safeguards on Sept. 14.

Schools can take this step only after getting approval for their safety measures. The current status for each elementary school is on the website of the California Department of Public Health.

Modesto Christian’s safeguards also include daily health screenings, face coverings and minimizing of visitors.

Profile Image of John Holland
John Holland
John Holland covers breaking news and has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000. He has covered agriculture for the Bee and at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service