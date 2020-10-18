Bay Area Taiwanese business group donates 10,000 masks to Stanislaus public health

Modesto Mayor Ted Brandvold, right, and Stanislaus County supervisor Jim DeMartini, second from left, talk with The Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce San Francisco Bay Area president, Joe Chou, left, and Alex Y. H. Lee, deputy director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, second from the right, during a donation of 10,000 surgical masks to Stanislaus County in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday Oct. 15 2020. The Stanislaus Chinese Association helped facilitate the donation. aalfaro@modbee.com

In what county CEO Jody Hayes called “a really, really nice surprise for us here in Stanislaus County,” a donation of 10,000 medical masks from the Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce San Francisco Bay Area was received in downtown Modesto on Thursday.

The donation was made at the request of the Stanislaus Chinese Association, which has been working in the community for 48 years, according to a news release from the county.

“We hope these masks will go towards protecting the most vulnerable citizens of our community, including those who are in close contact with said vulnerable individuals including front-line workers, those with high-risk family members at home, and ideally any member of the community, since ultimately we are all connected,” said Huey Lee, Stanislaus Chinese Association president.

At the donation presentation outside Tenth Street Place, Alex Lee of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in San Francisco said no government can fight alone without the support of the private sector.

The Stanislaus Chinese Association’s primary goals are advancing the general welfare of the members and promoting mutual help and assistance, fostering in local youth an appreciation of heritage, language and culture, the news release said.

The group works to establish a rapport with the communities through education, cultural and charitable activities. It also offers emergency assistance not only to Taiwanese and Chinese communities, but to neighboring communities.