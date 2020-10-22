When will Modesto’s first Dutch Bros Coffee open? And how can you avoid the lines?

Is it possible to be too popular? The first Dutch Bros Coffee to come to Modesto is about to find out as it opens this Friday.

The West Coast drive-thru coffee chain, started in 1992 by two Oregon brothers of Dutch descent — hence the name — has been expanding throughout California rapidly the last couple of years. Dutch Bros Coffee opened its first location in Stanislaus County in Oakdale in August 2019, followed earlier this year by a site in Turlock which, debuted Labor Day Weekend.

Now, the new Modesto kiosk on McHenry Avenue will start taking orders Friday. If the crowds and lines at the other two county locations are any indication, get ready to exercise patience. But for fans of the cult coffee chain, the wait is always worth it.

“All week people have been walking up to the window to take a look, stopping by to check when we open,” said Tatiana Sieu, manager of the Modesto Dutch Bros. “But for a while expect it to be pretty busy. It’s like that with every location.”

Now being popular normally doesn’t pose too many problems — especially for new businesses. But the chain’s location, along the always busy central thoroughfare of McHenry Avenue between Briggsmore and Orangeburg avenues, could make for some traffic nightmares. The from-the-ground-up construction sits in front of the parking lot for the Modesto Radiology Imaging and its adjoining medical office complex.

So Dutch Bros Regional Operator Isaac Schaaf, who also operates the Oakdale and Turlock locations, said they are asking customers to enter from the north along East Granger Avenue instead of McHenry. The line will then snake through the side and then front of the parking lot area, hopefully keeping any traffic backup off McHenry Avenue. Customers are then asked to exit off East Coolidge Avenue, directly to the south.

To keep the line moving quickly, Sieu said the staff of some 50 hired to run the kiosk will be taking orders outside on tablets for people waiting in their cars. (If you’ve ever pulled into the In-N-Out drive-thru during a busy dinner rush, you’ll know the set up.) There is also a walk-up window and a few outdoor tables set up to take orders and allow for safe on-site enjoyment of one’s drinks during these coronavirus times.

Secret menu with hundreds of options to choose from

And, oh, what drinks they have to choose from. Dutch Bros Coffee prides itself on its vast selection of specialty beverages from hot or cold coffee drinks to frozen energy drinks, smoothies, milkshakes, lemonades, teas and concoctions in almost every color. Sieu estimates there are some 1,000 combinations of drinks, which includes more than 150 secret menu items.

Drinks typically run $3 to $6 depending on size and add-ons. Dutch Bros also has a children’s menu which cuts out the caffeine. And, as part of its secret menu, the company also gives out complimentary “whip sticks” (straws topped with whipped cream) to kids and “puppuccino” (cups filled with whipped cream and dog treats) to your fury friends upon request. The chain also has a limited food menu of in-house brand muffin tops and granola bars.

For people who can’t wait for the initial frenzy to die down, Sieu suggests planning your visit strategically. Avoid the morning rush, which typically starts around 7 a.m., and same for the lunch rush starting around 12:30 p.m. She expects late-afternoon and early evening, when people may be taking McHenry back home after work, to also be congested. Instead she recommends off-hours on weekdays and on the weekends the early morning hours.

But no matter the time of day, Sieu said part of what makes people come back to Dutch Bros is the friendly atmosphere. The existing sites on North Yosemite Avenue in Oakdale (in the Cost Less shopping center) and West Monte Vista Avenue in Turlock (next to Stanislaus State) continue to draw lines, and the same is expected in Modesto.

“What sets Dutch apart is we send out a lot of love through our window. We try to connect with each customer. It’s more than coffee for us,” she said. “Its about connecting with these customers who might have bad days, might need someone to talk to real quick. (They) might need a smile with a good cup of coffee.”

Dutch Bros Coffee, at 1524 McHenry Ave. in Modesto, will be open starting Friday, Oct. 23, from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. For more information call 541-955-4700 or visit www.dutchbros.com.