What’s your favorite football rivalry or big game in the Stanislaus District? Take our poll.

Pitman fans rally for their team in football against Downey in Turlock last week.
Pitman fans rally for their team in football against Downey in Turlock last week. dnoda@modbee.com

On Friday, the opening night of the Stanislaus District high school football season, Beyer will play Enochs in the Sylvan Bowl.

Beyer and Enochs are separated by less than two miles on Sylvan Avenue. No doubt, it’s a young rivalry, but it still creates a great atmosphere for the two schools.

There are many other local rivalries or big games pitting two historic area football teams.

What’s your favorite. If there was one can’t-miss game in the Stanislaus District each year, what would it be?

Let us know by taking our poll.

