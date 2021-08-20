Davis rolls past Weston Ranch for its first opening-week victory since 2017

Isaac Martinez rushed for three first-half touchdowns and a blanketing defense did the rest as Davis High’s football team opened the season with a 28-0 victory Friday over Weston Ranch at Gregori High.

It was the first Week 1 victory for the Spartans since 2017.

“It’s huge,” Davis coach Tim Garcia said. “It sets the tone and gets you off on the right foot. These players won the league as freshmen. They were 10-0 as sophomores. They had the COVID season.

“Now, they’re seniors. There’s normalcy. The fans are back. They’ve worked their butts off and persevered during a tough time like everyone else.”

The Spartans, who went 1-4 last spring, used a defense that stifled Weston Ranch. Elijah Prince had an interception, and the defensive line and linebackers stuffed the run.

“This group (on defense) is pretty athletic,” Garcia said. “They have great team speed. We saw it in the scrimmage and we were preaching it this summer and in camp ... running to the ball, having relentless pursuit. It fits their personality and skill set. It’s a great marriage.”

In the second half, quarterback Adrian Gallegos hit Victor Rojas on a 45-yard touchdown to close out the scoring.

Gallegos, a junior, could get competition at the quarterback spot in a few weeks when Beyer transfer Jayson Munthe becomes eligible. The senior was one of several Patriot players to leave Beyer after coach Greg Bockman stepped down last month.

Munthe would be eligible to play on Sept. 24 in the team’s second Western Athletic Conference game this season against Los Banos, according to Garcia.