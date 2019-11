Stanislaus District Football: Schedule for the third round of the playoffs

Week 1 Results | Week 2 Results | Week 3 Results | Week 4 Results | Week 5 Results | Week 6 Results | Week 7 Results | Week 8 Results | Week 9 Results | Week 10 Results | Week 11 Results | Week 1 Playoffs | Week 2 Playoffs | Julian A. Lopez recent stories

Friday Nov. 22

All games at 7 p.m.

Division III

No. 4 Manteca at No. 1 Capital Christian

No. 3 Buhach Colony at No. 2 Placer

Division IV

No. 6 Merced at No. 2 Oakdale

No. 4 Sierra at No. 1 Rio Linda

Division V

No. 3 Amador at No. 2 Ripon

Division VI

No. 5 Sonora at No. 1 Escalon

No. 3 Ripon Christian at No. 2 Hilmar

Division VII Championship at Turlock High School

No. 1 Denair vs. No. 2 Mariposa