Stanislaus District Football: Schedule for the second round of the playoffs

FRIDAY, NOV. 15

All games at 7 p.m.

Division I

No. 7 Turlock at No. 2 Oak Ridge

Division III

No. 5 Vista del Lago at No. 4 Manteca

No. 6 Roseville at No. 3 Buhach Colony

Division IV

No. 7 Patterson at No. 2 Oakdale

No. 5 Atwater at No. 4 Sierra

No. 6 Merced at No. 3 Casa Roble

Division V

No. 10 Foothill at No. 2 Ripon

No. 12 Los Banos at No. 4 Bradshaw Christian

Division VI

No. 9 Hughson at No. 1 Escalon

No. 7 Bear River at No. 2 Hilmar

No. 6 Calaveras at No. 3 Ripon Christian

No. 5 Sonora at No. 4 Golden Sierra

Division VII

No. 4 Le Grand at No. 1 Denair

No. 6 Vacaville Christian at No. 2 Mariposa

SATURDAY, NOV. 16

Game is at 1 p.m.

Division II

No. 5 Central Catholic at No. 4 Jesuit