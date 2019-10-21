Poll: Who was the Stanislaus District’s top performer in Week 9 of the 2019 season?

It’s time to vote of the Stanislaus District Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 11.

Vote as often as you’d like. Voting closes Thursday at noon. We’ll post the winner on Friday at noon.

Here are the nominees:

Davis quarterback Elijah Diaz runs the ball during the Western athletic Conference game with Beyer at Gregori High School in Salida, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Davis senior quarterback Elijah Diaz: Diaz had a big game in the Spartans’ 35-14 victory over Beyer last Thursday. He was 17-of-24 for 200 yards and three touchdowns and added 20 carries for 100 yards and a score.

Pitman’s JullienLindo carries the ball, left, after handoff from quarterback Landyn Magina, right, Friday, Aug. 22, 2109 in Clovis. Clovis North shutout Turlock’s Pitman 27-0. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

Pitman senior running back Jullien Lindo: Lindo had 25 carries for 165 yards and a touchdown in Pitman’s 21-0 win over Modesto.

Ripon’s Nico Ilardi makes a pass during the Trans-Valley League game with Escalon at Ripon High School in Ripon, Calif., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Ripon senior quarterback Nico Ilardi: In his first game in nearly a month, Ilardi had a turnover-free game in the Indians’ 42-21 upset over No. 1 ranked Escalon. He was 15-of-21 for 167 yards and one passing touchdown and one rushing score.

Sonora senior quarterback Nick Crockett: Crockett had four touchdowns (three rushing, one passing) in Sonora’s 35-7 win over Calaveras as the Wildcats (3-0, 4-4) remained perfect in the Mother Lode League.