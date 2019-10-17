Davis uses big second half to beat Beyer and force tie atop WAC standings.

In a halftime meeting with quarterback Elijah Diaz, Davis coach Tim Garcia said he wasn’t happy with a decision the 5-feet, 9-inch senior made just moments before.

Davis had the ball on Beyer’s 20-yard line with the game tied at 14 but Diaz threw an interception with :20 seconds remaining until halftime.

“He was in my ear about making the right reads,” Diaz said.

Diaz listened to his coach and had three second-half touchdowns as the Spartans (4-1, 7-1) beat the Patriots (4-1, 4-4) to force a tie atop the Western Athletic Conference standings.

Beyer is at Lathrop next week while Davis is at Johansen.

“In the second half, they were worried about his passing and we hit them with big runs,” Garcia said.

Diaz had two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in the final 30 minutes and finished 17-of-24 for 200 yards and three touchdowns and added 20 carries for 100 yards and a score.

On Senior Night, Diaz relied on fellow senior wide receivers Michael Sherrod Jr. and Gregory Smith.

Smith had a five-yard touchdown reception with 2:38 left in the third while Sherrod Jr. caught a 12-yard touchdown early in the fourth. Diaz had a 2-yard touchdown run later in the fourth for the other touchdown.

“Tonight was nerve-wracking,” Diaz said.

For the Patriots, they struggled to contain momentum as the offense turned the ball over five times including on their opening possession of the second half.

Beyer had run six plays (all runs) and were on Davis’ 24-yard line but the Patriots fumbled on a trick play, giving Davis back the ball.

Davis also allowed only five total passing yards and Sherrod Jr. and Smith both had interceptions.

“Our defense has been the difference all year,” Garcia said. “They are physical we liked our matchups tonight.”

Davis scored first on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Diaz to Smith with 6:07 left in the first quarter and the score remained the same until Patriots senior running back Sean Perkins scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 8:11 left in the second.

On the ensuing kickoff, Davis senior wide receiver Kyle Joyce scored on a 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and Perkins had a 74-yard punt return for a touchdown with 1:15 remaining in the half.

With the win, the Spartans remained in contention for a league title and a playoff berth, both of which they haven’t done in a long time.

Davis’ last playoff appearance was in 2009 while the Spartans last league title was in 2005 when they won the Modesto Metro Conference.

“When I took the job in 2012, we were far from consideration,” Garcia. “They are showing they belong.”