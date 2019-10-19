Roundup: Turlock beats Enochs to remain in first in CCAL, Sonora beats Calaveras

Ceres High cornerback, Delgado Aaron, right, knock the ball loose from the hands of Los Banos runner, Tomas Lagos in the third quarter Fri., Oct. 18, 2019 at Loftin Stadium in Los Banos. Los Banos retained possesion of the ball and went on to win the game 56-14. glieb@losbanosenterprise.com

Starting in place of senior quarterback Brock Paslay, who was out with an injury, Turlock senior Dalton Linn had 177 total yards and two touchdowns as the Bulldogs (3-0, 6-2) beat Enochs (1-2, 4-4), 31-14, to remain in first place in the Central California Athletic League.

Turlock junior running back Josiah Gonzales had 10 carries for 88 yards and two touchdowns and the Bulldogs’ defense allowed 26 rushing yards on 22 carries.

Turlock is at Gregori next while Enochs will play Modesto at Downey.

Johansen 27, Lathrop 19: Senior defensive tackle Alonzo Perez had a 1-yard touchdown run for the Vikings (4-1 Western Athletic Conference, 6-2), who are tied atop the conference with Los Banos, Beyer and Davis.

Pitman 21, Modesto 0: Pitman (1-2 CCAL, 2-6) senior running back Jullien Lindo had a 50-yard touchdown run in the Pride’s win over the Panthers (0-3, 2-6).

Oakdale 49, Kimball 21: The Mustangs (4-1 Valley Oak League, 6-3) are on a two-game winning streak and have a bye next week before facing first-place Central Catholic on Nov. 1.

Sierra 34, East Union 7: Sierra (2-2 VOL, 6-2) junior running back Kimoni Stanley had four rushing touchdowns in the win over the Lancers (0-4, 3-5).

Manteca 73, Weston Ranch 6: The Buffaloes (3-1 VOL, 6-2) won their third straight game.

Merced 54, Patterson 24: Patterson (2-3 Central California Conference, 5-4) senior running back Obadiah Godbolt had a rushing touchdown and a kickoff return for a touchdown in the loss to the Bears (3-1, 4-4).

Buhach Colony 51, Central Valley 6: Safety Alex Morales recovered a muffed punt in the end zone for Hawks (1-4 CCC, 3-6) in a loss to the Thunder (4-0, 8-0).

Los Banos 56, Ceres 14: Ceres (0-5 WAC, 0-8) fell on the road to Los Banos (4-1, 4-4). Junior running back Amare Padilla had a touchdown for Ceres.

Livingston 43, Riverbank 7: The Bruins (0-5 Trans-Valley League, 0-9) lost to the Wolves.

Sonora 35, Calaveras 7: Sonora (3-0 Mother Lode League, 4-4) senior quarterback Nick Crockett had four touchdowns in the win.

South Lake Tahoe 40, Big Valley Christian 34: The Lions (4-4) rallied from a 20-3 halftime deficit but fell on the road.

Ripon Christian 48, Mariposa County 0: Senior running back Sean McGovern had three first-half touchdowns in the Knights (5-0 Southern League, 7-1) win over the Grizzlies (4-1, 5-3).

Orestimba 50, Waterford 14: Orestimba (2-3 SL, 4-4) outscored Waterford (1-4, 3-5) 27-0 in the second half in the Warriors’ win.

Denair 21, Delhi 8: Coyotes (4-1 SL, 6-2) senior running back Jorge Yanez had two touchdown runs in the win.