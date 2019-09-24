High School Football
He was third in the section in rushing yards last year. Now, his HS career is over
In the second quarter of Big Valley Christian’s 41-28 loss to Le Grand on Sept. 6, Lions senior running back Javyn Drobnick suffered a right knee injury.
He missed the following game against Waterford and had two MRI’s, hoping it was just a sprain.
In a text, Lions coach Brian Berkefeld confirmed on Monday that Drobnick, who finished third in the section with 2,211 rushing yards last year, will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.
It’s a tough blow for Drobnick, who said in the offseason he changed his diet and hired a trainer as he prepared for his final season of high school football.
Drobnick is the school’s all-time leader in rushing yards (4,154) and rushing touchdowns (50).
Big Valley Christian (1-3) is at Delta on Friday.
