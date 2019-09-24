He was third in the section in rushing yards last year. Now, his HS career is over

2019 High School Football Preview: Big Valley Christian Big Valley Christian High School senior running back Javyn Drobnick rushed for over 2,000 yards last year and broke a school record. He talks about how the offseason has been for the team and what his season goals are. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Big Valley Christian High School senior running back Javyn Drobnick rushed for over 2,000 yards last year and broke a school record. He talks about how the offseason has been for the team and what his season goals are.

In the second quarter of Big Valley Christian’s 41-28 loss to Le Grand on Sept. 6, Lions senior running back Javyn Drobnick suffered a right knee injury.

He missed the following game against Waterford and had two MRI’s, hoping it was just a sprain.

In a text, Lions coach Brian Berkefeld confirmed on Monday that Drobnick, who finished third in the section with 2,211 rushing yards last year, will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

It’s a tough blow for Drobnick, who said in the offseason he changed his diet and hired a trainer as he prepared for his final season of high school football.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Drobnick is the school’s all-time leader in rushing yards (4,154) and rushing touchdowns (50).

Big Valley Christian (1-3) is at Delta on Friday.