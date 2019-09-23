Notebook: Beyer’s Perkins preserved team’s win over Los Banos with late game heroics.

Los Banos receiver, Landon Ramos, right, was stopped on the goal line by a Beyer High defender with no time remaining on the clock Friday night, Sept. 20, 2019 at Loftin Stadium in Los Banos to end the game. Beyer defeated Los Banos 14-7. glieb@losbanosenterprise.com

Beyer coach Greg Bockman said at Monday’s Modesto Quarterback Club meeting he didn’t go to bed until 4 a.m. on Saturday after Friday’s 14-7 win over Los Banos.

He still had a lot of adrenaline from the final minute of the Patriots’ Western Athletic Conference opener.

With 2.9 seconds remaining, the Tigers had the ball near the 40-yard line and ran a slant play to a receiver, who made a cut to the right and ran past three Beyer defenders toward the end zone.

“I’m thinking here it goes,” Bockman said. “My heart dropped.”

Beyer senior linebacker Sean Perkins came from “30 yards” away, Bockman said, and tackled the runner at the 1-yard line as time expired.

“It was a great, stressful night,” Bockman said.

Perkins also had a rushing touchdown and has at least 10 tackles in every game this season.

Sophomore wide receiver Darrius Murphy had seven receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns for the Patriots, who host Ceres on Friday at 7 p.m. at Johansen.

Gregori takes next step: After a 26-21 loss against McNair on Sept. 13, Gregori coach Lamar Wallace said a win over Livermore was something the team needed for confidence.

They did just that with a 20-7 road victory over the previously undefeated Cowboys.

The Jaguars brought several players to the meeting.

Quarterback Baker Melendez, running back Titus Rhiney, linebackers Conor Myers, Javell Gunn and Jeff Hoffman and linemen Ralph Cordaway and Anthony Parocua all spoke about their plans for after high school.

Enochs will be bringing its athletes next week.

News and Notes:

Downey coach Jeremy Plaa said the Knights’ were “tentative” in their 55-6 loss to McClymonds. They also were missing six or seven starters, Plaa said.

Big Valley Christian coach Brian Berkefeld said four transfers will make their season debuts on Friday against Delta.

Davis senior wide receiver Michael Sherrod, who broke his right hand during the summer, suffered a broken right index finger in the Spartans’ 48-27 win over Mountain House. Davis coach Tim Garcia said he thinks Sherrod will play this week.