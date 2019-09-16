Notebook: Injuries hit Modesto football schools; MJC soccer coach secures 250th win

Bee photographers capture high school football week 2 in Oakdale and Modesto Oakdale battles Liberty, Central Catholic hosts De La Salle in Friday night football contests Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Oakdale battles Liberty, Central Catholic hosts De La Salle in Friday night football contests

With the first month of the football season concluded, multiple Modesto coaches mentioned key injuries at Monday’s Quarterback Club meeting.

Big Valley Christian coach Brian Berkefeld said senior linebacker Blade House most likely suffered a MCL tear on the fourth play of the game in Friday’s 28-27 loss to Waterford. Berkefeld said House is scheduled to undergo an MRI later this week but will most likely miss the rest of the season.

Senior running back Javyn Drobnick didn’t play in the game and is dealing with a knee injury and will see a doctor on Friday.

At Central Catholic, defensive backs coach Myron Larsen said while senior running back Minaya Olivo should return against Manteca after suffering a concussion against St. Mary’s on Sept. 6, junior running back Jack Grisel could miss the game with a concussion he suffered against Upland last week.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Senior safety Kyle Jackson returned after missing the previous two games and played about 50% of the defensive snaps, Larsen said.

Senior wide receiver Sithri Price has been bothered with a hamstring injury all season and missed the final quarter against Upland. Larsen said Price is the team’s best defensive back but due to the injury, he hasn’t been able to play on defense.

Downey senior wide receiver/ defensive back Bronson England will miss his third straight game with a foot injury, Knights offensive coordinator Chris Cloward said.

Modesto junior quarterback Chris Bryant suffered an ankle injury in the loss to Patterson but coach Dylan Miller said the injury isn’t as bad as he thought. Miller didn’t know Bryant’s status for Friday’s game against Franklin.

MJC women’s soccer coach earns career mark: Modesto Junior College women’s soccer coach Steve Aristotelous earned his 250th career win in the Pirates’ 3-0 victory over Skyline College on Sept. 13.

Asked what it means, Aristotelous, in 19th year at MJC, said: “250 wins means I have had a lot of talent come through MJC. It has been an exciting journey.

“What I love about soccer is how it has evolved over the years. At first, I loved the competition, and I loved being a part of a competitive/family environment all striving to win a title. I still love to compete, but what I love more now is watching all these young women push forward with their schooling and accomplishing their personal goals (career, family, and anything else they desire). As the head of this program, my No. 1 responsibility is to provide my athletes the best opportunity possible to complete their academic goals,” said Aristotelous.

The Pirates are 3-1-1 heading into today’s game at Sierra College (5-1).

CCAL volleyball season begins Wednesday: The 2019 Central California Athletic League volleyball season begins Wednesday.

Pitman (7-6) is the defending champion and is at Modesto (7-11) at 6 p.m.

Turlock (14-10) hosts Gregori (7-7) and Enochs (11-9), which has won eight in a row, is at Downey (5-6).

Senior Mary Padilla has 187 kills for Turlock while senior Nicole Taro has 101 for Enochs.

News and Notes:

Sonora sophomore Adin Dibble won the boys 4-kilometer varsity race at the Kim Duyst Invitational on Saturday at River Oaks Golf Course in Ceres. Dibble’s time of 12 minutes, 28 seconds was five seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. Ripon junior Abrahim Alsaidi finished in fourth (13:01) and Riverbank finished in third place as a team. Del Oro finished in first.

On the girls’ side, Sonora freshman Brianna Personius was the highest local finisher (fourth, 15:40) while Turlock finished in second behind Del Oro.

Palma coach Jeff Carnazzo had high praise for the atmosphere at Oakdale after the Chieftains beat the Mustangs, 28-14 last Friday. “It’s a small town up here and everyone shows up,” Carnazzo told the Monterey Herald’s John Devine. “It’s an old fashion stadium. It felt like something out of Texas. I felt like we went back into time.”