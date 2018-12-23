The Bee’s Large and Small School All-District Football Teams

Large Schools
QB: Xavier Rodriguez, Sr, Davis
Easily the breakout star in the Stanislaus District in 2018. In 10 games, Rodriguez still threw for 3,518 yards and 37 touchdowns. He was second in yards passing in CIF Sac-Joaquin Section and ranked in the Top 10 in the nation for much of the season. He was the Western Athletic Conference Most Valuable Player.
RB: Kyle Jacklich, Sr, Central Catholic
Playing in a committee of talented running backs, Jacklich ran for 993 yards and 17 TDs. He was a big reason the Raiders made it to the Div. II title game with seven rushing touchdowns in his last four games.
RB: Max Moore, Sr, Oakdale
Moore led the Mustangs to the Div. IV semifinals and was inches from scoring a touchdown on the final play that would have landed Oakdale into the section title game for the second straight year. He rushed 1,200 yards and 24 touchdowns.
WR: Anderson Grover, Sr, Downey
Grover was the Central California Athletic League Offensive Most Valuable Player. He had 73 receptions for 1,164 yards and 15 touchdowns and had the best hands of the area’s receivers.
WR: Gregory Smith, Jr, Davis
Rodriguez’s favorite target, Smith had 56 receptions for 1,084 yards and 17 touchdowns. One of the few juniors on the list, Smith will have a new quarterback next year.
WR: Denzel Steckwren, Sr, Pitman
Steckwren’s big-play ability was hard to ignore despite missing a couple of. games with injury. Steckwren only had 26 receptions but had 674 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 32.1 yards per catch and had a 76-yard touchdown grab in Pitman’s first-round playoff win.
TE: Cameran Sherwood, Sr, Turlock
Sherwood was not far behind Grover on pass-catching abilities. “Surehands” Sherwood had 41 receptions for 763 yards and eight touchdowns. He was Turlock senior quarterback Jonah Kosakiewicz’s favorite target, especially on third down.
OL: Chris Mendoza, Sr, Central Catholic
Mendoza was voted as the 2018 Valley Oak League Most Valuable Player, which is rare for a. lineman. The 5-foot-10, 249-pound right guard was a big part of a powerful Raiders rushing attack that averaged 8.3 yards per carry.
OL: Michael Jeffus, Sr, Turlock
Voted the CCAL’s Outstanding Lineman of the Tear, Jeffus was the starting left guard for the Bulldogs. Turlock averaged over five yards per carry and Jeffus created big holes with a powerful first step.
OL: Everett Johnson, Jr, Turlock
Johnson, a Cal commit, lined up alongside Jeffus at left tackle to create the area’s best left side. The 6-foot-8 junior shoved opposing defenders out of the way.
OL: Jackson Betz, Sr, Downey
After missing virtually all of his junior year with a broken ankle, Betz returned this year and was one of the area’s top lineman. The Knights ran a lot of their running plays behind Betz.
OL: Eric DeGraff, Sr, Oakdale
DeGraff was the team’s best offensive lineman, paving the way for two 1,000-yard rushers (Moore and sophomore Zeke Saffar). He was voted to the VOL First Team.
All-Purpose: Payton Bass, Sr, Pitman
Bass did it all for the Pride. He had 936 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns as well as 33 receptions for 535 yards and six touchdowns. He also started at defensive back. He was voted the CCAL’s Outstanding Running Back.
All-Purpose: Trey Longstreth, Sr, Gregori
Longstreth was voted the CCAL’s Outstanding Wide Receiver and Special Teams MVP. He also made the CCAL’s First Team as a defender. Longstreth’s big-play ability was evident all season with at least one receiving, interception, and kickoff return for a touchdown over 60 yards.
DL: Chris Mendoza, Sr, Central Catholic
Already on the list for offensive line, Mendoza is back, this time as a defensive lineman. He was voted to the National Football Foundation’s All-Section team and had 49 tackles and six sacks for the Raiders.
DL- Tamirr Bullock, Jr, Turlock
Bullock might be the energetic leader of the Bulldogs. Before a game, chances are the 6-foot lineman was the one motivating his team. He had 31 tackles and seven tackles for a loss and was voted as the CCAL’s Outstanding Defensive Lineman.
DL: Sidney Cheeav, Sr, Enochs
When talking to opposing coaches about the top player on Enochs, Cheeav was the easy choice. He had a quick first step and was strong off the line of scrimmage, pushing through offensive lines to get to the quarterback. He was voted to the CCAL’s First Team.
DL: Garret Fountain, Sr, Turlock
Fountain, the CCAL’s Defensive MVP and San Diego State signee, had 64.5 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, and three sacks. Fountain could play defensive end or linebacker in college.
LB: D’Angelo Bellamy, Sr, Central Catholic
Also one of the team’s best short-yardage running back, Bellamy tied for the team lead with 65 tackles and was named to the VOL First Team. The 6-2 linebacker had three tackles for a loss and one sack as well.
LB: Jayden Jackson, Jr, Turlock
Only a junior, Jackson is one of the best tacklers in the area. He was named the CCAL’s Outstanding Linebacker. He had 49.5 tackles, two tackles for a loss, and one interception returned for a touchdown.
LB: Jaron Azevado, Sr, Pitman
Azevado led the Pride with eight sacks. He also had two defensive touchdowns, including a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown against Enochs. He was a first-team CCAL honoree.
DB: Sithri Price, Jr, Central Catholic
One of the area’s top defensive backs, Price had five interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. He also had 12 pass deflections. The 5-11 junior also had 14 receptions for 530 yards and nine touchdowns.
DB: Adrian Cuevas, Sr, Central Catholic
Cuevas tied with Bellamy for the team lead with 67 tackles. He also had two tackles for a loss and two sacks. Cuevas, who had six pass deflections, can play the hybrid linebacker position as well with his strength and speed to chase down opposing players.
DB: Jaquile Ingram, Sr, Modesto
Ingram was voted to the CCAL’s First Team as a DB. He was second on the Panthers with four interceptions. Ingram also was voted the CCAL’s Special Teams MVP and had one punt return for a touchdown.
DB: Marcus Garza, Sr, Pitman
Garza’s four interceptions were second on the team and he also added three rushing touchdowns. He was a CCAL First Team honoree.
K: David Gallegos, Jr, Central Catholic, Caden Speckens, Sr, Pitman
Two kickers who were valuable to their teams were Gallegos and Speckens. Gallegos, who was voted to the National Football Foundation’s All-Section team, made 48 PAT’s and had 45 touchbacks on 70 kickoffs. Speckens made 41 PAT’s and five field goals.
Small Schools
QB: Jacob Bettencourt, Sr, Orestimba
After throwing for 2,170 yards and 28 touchdowns last year, Bettencourt improved in 2018 and threw for 2,957 yards and 34 touchdowns. His passing yards were the third most in the section and touchdowns were fourth.
RB: Javyn Drobnick, Jr, Big Valley Christian
Drobnick finished third in the section with 2,211 rushing yards and averaged 10.3 yards per carry. He easily broke the school record for single-season rushing yards (Vito Merritt had 1,631 in 2016) and had 26 rushing touchdowns.
RB: Steffin Winston, Sr, Denair
The Coyotes won the school’s first section and state title in 2018 and Winston led the way with 1,432 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. He made First-Team All-Southern League list and will be tough to replace next year.
WR: Tyler Vargas, Sr, Orestimba
All Tyler Vargas did in 2018 was lead the section in receptions (87) and receiving yardage (1,458). He had 20 receiving touchdowns as well which tied for second. Vargas was voted the 2018 Co-SL Offensive Player of the Year. He finished his Warriors career with 169 receptions, 2,970 yards, and 41 touchdowns.
WR: Bryan Millan, Sr, Hilmar
A big-play receiver, Millan averaged over 31 yards per reception and had nine receiving touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns. In addition to 469 receiving yards, Millan had 37 tackles and made 72 PATs and five field goals.
WR: Kaidence Trejo, Jr, Escalon
In a run-first offense, Trejo still managed to have six receiving touchdowns. He had five games with at least one touchdown and also added 32 tackles, two pass deflections, and one interception on defense.
TE: Austin Ries, Sr, Ripon Christian
A First-Team All-SL performer, Ries had 23 receptions for 287 yards and three touchdowns. In addition to being an excellent receiver, Ries was a fantastic blocker for the Knights. He had 73 tackles and eight tackles for a loss on defense.
OL: Carlo Morales, Jr, Denair
Morales was named the SL Offensive Lineman of the Year. Denair had two running backs (Winston and senior Hunter Musgrave) with over 1,200 rushing yards and Morales created most of the holes for them.
OL: Landon Wright, Sr, Modesto Christian
On a rushing attack that averaged over six yards per carry, Wright was the top offensive lineman for the Crusaders. Wright was voted to the First-Team All-Trans-Valley League. He also had 37 tackles and seven tackles for a loss on defense.
OL: Nick Aguilera, Sr, Hilmar
Aguilera made First-Team All-TVL as starting left tackle. Aguilera is quick and strong and helped a running game average over eight yards per carry. He also had 69 tackles and 4.5 tackles for a loss.
OL: Greg Clark, Sr, Ripon
The 5-7 Clark was a beast for the Indians, lining up at guard. He also led the Indians with 110 tackles and added two interceptions and four fumble recoveries.
OL: Damien Tom, Jr, Escalon
Tom was voted the TVL Outstanding Lineman. Tom had 55 tackles and six tackles for a loss on defense and made the TVL Second Team Defense. He is the top returning offensive lineman in the TVL next year.
All-Purpose: Isaac Sharp, Sr, Hilmar
In what was probably one of the easiest decisions, Sharp was voted the TVL’s Outstanding Running Back. He had 1,687 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns along with 418 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He averaged over 10 yards per carry. Sharp has received interests from NAIA and Div. II colleges.
All-Purpose: Michael Vivo, Sr, Waterford
The 6-foot-1 senior had 1,988 passing yards and 21 touchdowns along with 1,120 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. On defense, he had 63 tackles, four interceptions, and four forced fumbles.
DL: Drew Van Vliet, Sr, Ripon Christian
The SL’s Most Valuable Player, Van Vliet finished tied for third in the section with 29.5 tackles for a loss. He had at least four tackles for a loss in four games this year and added 103 tackles and 11 sacks. He was also the Knight’s best offensive lineman.
DL: Jacob Walden, Jr, Escalon
Walden was voted the TVL Defensive MVP. He had 67 tackles and 13 sacks, sixth most in the section. Walden also added three fumble recoveries.
DL: Xavier Carlton, Jr, Modesto Christian
Carlton created havoc for opposing teams in 2018. The 6-7 junior had 81 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, six sacks, three fumble recoveries, and 13 quarterback hurries. He has offers from Arizona State, Notre Dame and USC.
DL: Spencer Giffen, Sr, Hughson
Giffen was voted First-Team All-TVL after having 58 tackles (fourth on the team) and eight tackles for a loss (second).
LB: Justin Rentfro, Sr, Hilmar
One of my favorite two-way players to watch this year, Rentfro led Hilmar with 131 tackles. In addition, he had 1,125 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns including four straight games with at least 125 yards to end the season.
LB: Blade House, Jr, Big Valley Christian
House only played in seven games for the Lions after transferring from Turlock Christian but still managed to rack up 62 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, and 4.5 sacks. He had three games with at least 10 tackles.
LB: Dale Fisher, Sr, Ripon Christian
Fisher led the Knights with 136 tackles this year, good enough for 10th in the section. He also added 17 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, three interceptions, and two fumble recoveries.
DB: Danny Hernandez, Jr, Ripon
Hernandez had one of the longest interceptions returned for a touchdown with a 93-yard INT against Mountain House. On the year, he had 46 tackles, four interceptions, and added 419 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.
DB: Johnny Williams, Sr, Modesto Christian
He may have only had 28 tackles this year, but Williams’ effect was felt by opposing offenses. Teams tended to throw the ball away from the 6-1 senior but he still had four interceptions and five pass deflections. Williams had six receiving touchdowns as well.
DB: Kaden Christensen, Jr, Escalon
In addition to leading the team in rushing yards (810), Christensen was also the Cougars’ best defensive back. He had 39 tackles and four interceptions. He was named First-Team All-TVL.
DB: Marcus Alvarez, Sr, Hilmar
Alvarez and senior Cole Cozine (five interceptions) were a really good 1-2 duo for the Yellowjackets this year. Alvarez had 59 tackles, one interception, and one fumble recovery. He was voted First-Team All-TVL.
K: Nathan Valdez, Jr, Ripon
Valdez made 51 PATs and four field goals for the Indians. His 26-yard field goal against Modesto Christian was the game-winner and helped Ripon clinch a share of the TVL title for the second straight year.
-----
