Here are the Top 10 football games to watch in the Stanislaus District for Week 7

This week is highlighted by the first week of Central California Athletic League play. Also two teams in the Trans-Valley League that don’t like each other face off. Here are the games to watch this week:

Downey (3-2, 0-0) at Turlock (2-3, 0-0), 7 p.m.

The biggest question heading into Friday’s CCAL battle is who will start at quarterback for the Knights, the No. 3 ranked team in the Bee’s large-school rankings.

Freshman quarterback Beau Green suffered a shoulder sprain in Downey’s 20-14 loss to McClymonds on Sept. 14 and is still dealing with pain, Knights coach Jeremy Plaa said on Thursday.

“It’s still a crapshoot,” Plaa said.

Junior Ethan Difuntorum did well in practice this week and is another option as well as senior Bryce Peterson, although the UC Davis-committed Peterson is still having pain throwing the football.

Turlock is led by senior quarterback Jonah Kosakiewicz, who has over 1,200 total yards and 11 touchdowns.

Besides being a big-time matchup, Friday’s game is also homecoming night at Joe Debely Stadium.

Escalon (4-1, 0-1) at Modesto Christian (6-0, 2-0)

After four of their first six games on the road, the Crusaders, the No. 1-ranked team in the medium-school rankings, return home to face the Cougars in a Trans-Valley League matchup.

Modesto Christian has outscored its opponents 98-3 in TVL play and beat Hughson, 37-0 last week.

“We don’t like each other,” Crusaders coach Mike Parsons said. “They don’t like me. I am not fond of them.”

Escalon lost a 20-17 heartbreaker in overtime to Hilmar last week.

The teams have split the last two meetings.

Oakdale (5-1, 2-0) at Manteca (2-3, 0-1), 7 p.m.

On a four-game winning streak, the Mustangs, No. 5 in the large-school rankings, travel to face the Buffaloes in a Valley Oak League matchup.

Manteca was on a bye last week while the Mustangs beat Weston Ranch, 47-10.

Modesto (4-1, 0-0) at Gregori (3-2, 0-0), 7 p.m.

Two of the hottest teams in the CCAL face off on homecoming night. The Panthers have won four in a row while the Jaguars have won their last three games.

“I am really impressed with their speed,” Gregori coach Jason McCoy said. “This year as far as team speed, it’s one of their fastest teams in the last five years.”

Modesto hasn’t beaten Gregori since 2015 and Friday’s game could be the first time this season that the Panthers will have all of their offensive and defensive starters in the lineup.

“We have come a long way, especially defensively,” Panthers coach Brett Wagner said. “We have our work cut out for us. They are very disciplined.”

Stone Ridge Christian (3-2, 1-0) at Big Valley Christian (4-1, 1-0), 7 p.m.

League play has just gotten started, but could Friday’s game at Big Valley Christian High School decide the Central California Athletic Alliance league title?

The Knights have won at least a share of the league title in the last three years and beat the Lions in the final regular season game of the year in 2017.

“It’s going to be another league championship deciding game,” Lions coach Brian Berkefeld said. “It’s going to be a big challenge for us.”

Knights senior running back David Boyce has 647 yards and seven touchdowns and has rushed for 100 yards in all five games. Lions junior running back Javyn Drobnick has 981 yards and 12 touchdowns.

East Union (2-4, 1-1) at Central Catholic (5-1, 3-0), 7 p.m.

The Raiders, the No. 1-ranked team in the large-school rankings, had no problem with Sierra last week in their 55-7 win. Central Catholic returns home to face the Lancers.

The Lancers defense has 22 tackles for a loss and will need a big night to slow down the Raiders rushing attack which is averaging over 258 yards on the ground per game.

Pitman (5-0, 0-0) at Enochs (2-3, 0-0), 7 p.m. at Johansen High School





The Eagles’ first CCAL matchup will be their homecoming night when they face the Pride, the No. 4 ranked team in the large-school rankings.

Pitman is 5-0 this year and only one win has been decided by single digits. The Pride’s five opponents have a combined three wins.

“We don’t know exactly what it is we will be facing,” Enochs coach James Stacy said.

Senior Payton Bass has 658 total yards and 12 touchdowns.

Orestimba (4-1, 2-0) at Ripon Christian (5-0, 2-0), 7:15 p.m.





The Warriors’ 23-game league winning streak could be in jeopardy when they travel to face the Knights, the No. 1 ranked team in the small-school rankings.

Senior running back Michael Kamps has 15 touchdowns this year and at least two touchdowns in four games. Orestimba, No. 2 in the small-school rankings, is led by senior quarterback Jacob Bettencourt, who threw for 337 yards and four touchdowns in the Warriors’ 48-27 win over Le Grand last week.

Pacheco (4-1, 2-0) at Davis (1-4, 0-2), 7 p.m. at Downey High School

The Spartans are looking for their first Western Athletic Conference win but it will be tough against the Panthers, who have given up only 18 points in league play this year.

“They are a very quality football program,” Spartans coach Tim Garcia said. “They will cause a lot of physical mismatches for us.”

Senior Jorge Valencia has four sacks for the Panthers.

Denair (4-1, 1-1) at Gustine (4-1, 2-0), 7 p.m.

After a disappointing loss to Ripon Christian, the Coyotes, No. 5 in the small-school rankings, look to get back on track when they travel to face the Reds. Denair hasn’t beaten Gustine since 2012.

Senior running back Brandon Garbez has 668 rushing yards and five touchdowns for the Reds.