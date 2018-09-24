Prep Notebook: Enochs’ Stacy impressed by Edison’s Raleek Brown

Edison’s game plan against Enochs on Friday was to give the ball to freshman running back Raleek Brown.

The strategy worked as the Eagles were unable to contain Brown, who had 14 carries for 119 yards and one touchdown as well as a 15-yard touchdown reception in Edison’s 38-0 win.

“When he took off running, it looked like our guys were in slow motion,” Enochs coach James Stacy said at the Modesto Quarterback Club meeting on Monday.

Brown averaged 8.5 yards per carry against the Eagles and has rushed for 550 yards and five touchdowns this year.

“We couldn’t tackle him at all,” Stacy said. “He was pretty much their offense.”

Stacy also said five empty red zone possession were costly, three of which made it to the five-yard line.

Enochs hosts Pitman at Johansen on Friday.

Sacuskie proud of team’s performance against Mountain House

Despite losing 35-13 to Mountain House on Friday, Johansen head coach Scott Sacuskie was proud of his team’s effort against the undefeated Mustangs.

“The score did not indicate the overall game,” Sacuskie said. “We gave them everything we had. The guys fought their hearts out.”

The Vikings trailed 13-6 with five minutes left in the game but Mountain House scored 22 points in that time.

“My words at the end of the game to the team was to hang your heads up high,” Sacuskie said.

Sacuskie brought five seniors to the luncheon on Monday: offensive lineman Isaac Brionez, wide receiver and defensive back Devin Fields, wide receiver and defensive back Gerardo Ramirez, offensive and defense lineman JT Crowhurst, and running back Bereyah Deleon.

Fields wants to be a police officer one day while Crowhurst and Ramirez plan on joining the military after they graduate.

Davis will be bringing players next week.

Big Valley Christian transfer makes impact

After sitting out the first four games of the season after transferring from Turlock Christian, junior running back and linebacker Blade House made his Lions debut on Friday in their 42-0 win over Turlock Christian.

“He played really well,” Big Valley Christian coach Brian Berkefeld said. “We are starting to get healthy at the right time.”

House had four carries for 42 yards and a touchdown as well as eight tackles and two sacks.

Notes