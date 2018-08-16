Downey High’s Bryce Peterson (4) running against Gregori in 2017.
Stanislaus Football: Central Valley Player with Drive Scholarship Scoreboard | Week 1

By Julian A. Lopez

jalopez@modbee.com

August 16, 2018 10:27 AM

Click here for scholarship application

Friday, Aug. 17

East Union at Downey

Enochs at Beyer (at Johansen)

Gregori at Buhach Colony

Napa at Pitman

Turlock at Freedom

Central Catholic at Clovis West

Sonora at Oakdale

Ceres vs Central Valley

Patterson at Tokay

Davis at Amador

Johansen at Waterford

Escalon at Union Mine

Hilmar at Delhi

Stagg at Hughson

Sierra at Modesto Christian

Weston Ranch at Ripon

Livingston at Le Grand

Los Banos at Dos Palos

El Capitan at Pacheco

Atwater at West

Livermore at Golden Valley

Del Campo at Merced

Manteca at Lathrop

Riverbank at Madison Park Academy

Woodland Christian at Denair

Mariposa at Minarets

Orestimba at Bret Harte

Millennium at Ripon Christian

Foresthill at Turlock Christian

El Dorado at Argonaut

Franklin at Linden

Big Valley Christian at Harker

Western Sierra Collegiate at Sierra Ridge

Saturday

Modesto at Clovis

10 Things to Watch for 2018

