Stanislaus Football: Central Valley Player with Drive Scholarship Scoreboard | Week 1

Friday, Aug. 17
East Union at Downey
Enochs at Beyer (at Johansen)
Gregori at Buhach Colony
Napa at Pitman
Turlock at Freedom
Central Catholic at Clovis West
Sonora at Oakdale
Ceres vs Central Valley
Patterson at Tokay
Davis at Amador
Johansen at Waterford
Escalon at Union Mine
Hilmar at Delhi
Stagg at Hughson
Sierra at Modesto Christian
Weston Ranch at Ripon
Livingston at Le Grand
Los Banos at Dos Palos
El Capitan at Pacheco
Atwater at West
Livermore at Golden Valley
Del Campo at Merced
Manteca at Lathrop
Riverbank at Madison Park Academy
Woodland Christian at Denair
Mariposa at Minarets
Orestimba at Bret Harte
Millennium at Ripon Christian
Foresthill at Turlock Christian
El Dorado at Argonaut
Franklin at Linden
Big Valley Christian at Harker
Western Sierra Collegiate at Sierra Ridge
Saturday
Modesto at Clovis
