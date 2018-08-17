Pitman impressive in rolling past Napa in season opener

Considering his team’s business-like approach prior to Friday night’s season opener, Pitman High football coach Tom Tyler was a little surprised by his team’s sloppy start against Napa.
But after some penalties and a fumble early in the first quarter, the Pride had no problem taking care of business the rest of the way.
Peyton Bass and Joseph Vasquez each scored two touchdowns and the Pitman defense stifled Napa’s run-and-shoot offense in a 55-7 victory.
The impressive effort got Pitman off to a good start after a tough 5-5 season last year, and the Pride stamped themselves a serious contender in the new Central California Athletic Association.
What impressed Tyler so much was his team’s attitude heading into the opener. The team has been working hard in the offseason, and it showed in the locker room while the JV team was playing Napa.
“Guys were into it, there wasn’t much goofing around in the locker room,” Tyler said. “These guys put a lot of effort into it, so I think they’re real serious about being the best we can be.”
There were many highlights for the Pride, who feature a bevy of playmakers.
Bass, who looks and plays a lot like his brother did while starring for Pitman a few years back, is probably the best of the bunch. Devan Bass is now starring at Modesto Junior College and was watching his younger brother play Friday night.
Peyton Bass opened the scoring with a 36-yard touchdown run and added a 4-yard TD reception from quarterback Treyton Fair in the second quarter.
The Pride also got big plays from Joseph Vasquez (39-yard pick six, 46-yard TD run), Marcus Garza (45 TD run) and Jakob Partida (25-yard TD run).
