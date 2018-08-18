Roundup: Central Catholic defeats Clovis West; Enochs beats Beyer, Big Valley rolls

Central Catholic (1-0) came away with a 21-0 victory over Clovis West (0-1) on Friday in Fresno in a defensive battle.
The Raiders’ defense held Clovis West senior quarterback Dante Chachere to 104 passing yards and one interception and it was the Golden Eagles’ first shutout defeat since Sept. 7, 2013.
It’s the first shutout win for Catholic Catholic since Sept. 30, 2016, against Lathrop.
“Their quarterback was the real deal,” Raiders coach Roger Canepa said. “It was big win. We are happy. We are off to a good start.”
Both Dalton Durossette and Kyle Jackson had touchdowns and the quarterback battle will continue into next week in their game at De La Salle, according to Canepa.
De La Salle shut out Folsom 14-0 on Friday night.
For Central Catholic, Senior Dawaiian McNeely had 22 carries for 145 yards.
“We purposely didn’t throw the ball because we wanted to slow the game down,” Canepa said.
Modesto Christian 21, Sierra 3 — Senior Jose Hernandez had a 7-yard touchdown run for the Crusaders.
Enochs 35, Beyer 7 — The Eagles scored 14 in the second and 13 in the fourth quarter in their win over the Patriots.
Big Valley Christian 47, Harker 20 — Junior running back Javyn Drobnick tied his school record, according to Front Row Preps, with 372 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.
Central Valley 35, Ceres 0 — Sophomore running back Isaiah Hidalgo had two rushing touchdowns for the Hawks.
Amador 44, Davis 27 — The Spartans trailed by four after three quarters but struggled in the fourth quarter.
Freedom 42, Turlock 35 — Turlock led 14-0 in the first quarter but they couldn’t overcome five turnovers.
Escalon 31, Union Mine 14 — Andrew Beam began his tenure as the coach of the Cougars with a win.
Manteca 64, Lathrop 14 — The Buffaloes led 49-0 at half and will host Downey in Week 2.
Patterson 51, Tokay 12 — Sophomore Jordan Imada had 18 carries for 193 yards and three touchdowns.
Hilmar 48, Delhi 7 — Isaac Sharp picked up where he left off, scoring on his first carry of the season for a 50-yard touchdown. The Yellowjackets were off and running as they opened the season with a lopsided win.
Los Banos 26, Dos Palos 20 — It took two second-half comebacks, but the the Tigers extended its streak to eight straight victories over rival Dos Palos in the Westside War. Justin Incaprera scored a 1-yard touchdown in overtime to propel the Tigers the victory.
Pacheco 48, El Capitan 22 — Panthers receiver Jerry Winters scored three touchdowns as Pacheco routed the Gauchos at Veterans Stadium at Pacheco High.
Merced 51, Del Campo 15 – The Bears blitzed the Cougars with 22 points in the second quarter to open up a 36-7 lead. Merced scored 13 points in the final 6 seconds of the first half as Dhameer Warren hooked up with Noah Leal on a 22-yard touchdown pass. The Bears then recovered a muffed kickoff with 5 seconds left on the clock. Junior Garcia then found Xavier Stewart for a 27-yard touchdown pass to give Merced a 36-7 lead at the half.
Golden Valley 11, Livermore 6 – The Cougars scored on their first offensive play of the season as Johnny Peredia found Etrell Bowers for an 80-yard touchdown to give GV an 8-6 lead midway through the first quarter. The defense made the lead stand as the Cougars added a field goal in the second half to make new coach Rick Martinez a winner in his debut.
Atwater 49, Merrill West 7 – The Falcons also scored on their first offensive play of the season as Charles Jackson burst free for a 60-yard touchdown. Darius Hyde added three touchdowns as Atwater opened with an impressive road win.
Le Grand 27, Livingston 20 – Tony Garcia rushed for 277 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with just over 2 minutes left in the game as the Bulldogs erased a 20-12 deficit in the second half.
