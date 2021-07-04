Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Sunday, July 4, 2021: Race relations and Modesto police

Race relations and Modesto police

Kudos to members of the Modesto Police Department and community members for their participation in the “Race and Cultural Relations Coaching Series” (Modesto Bee, June 23), and to series leader Michael Baldwin, retired Police Chief Galen Carroll, and Interim Police Chief Brandon Gillespie. The series activity in which members honestly, openly, and without judgment try to understand each other is the most valuable method for seeking racial progress. A wise person said that courage is being fearful and still acting. The police personnel and community members are both showing courage and that makes our city better.

Also, leader Baldwin clearly has an understanding of the roots of racial perceptions, and Carroll and Gillespie have the wisdom to know this would be an important program.

Bill Mensing, Modesto

COVID-19 isn’t over, people

The excitement about June 15 and the “end” of pandemic restrictions and a return to normal reminds me of a scene in a 1930s Shirley Temple movie made in the depths of the Depression: A person runs into the scene and shouts, “The Depression is over!” followed by images of a big parade featuring U.S. flags and marching groups of happy workers and assorted citizens. The Depression may have been over during the movie, but the real Depression went on for the rest of the decade. Announcing we have returned to “normal” — although a few pesky rules about the wearing of masks remain — doesn’t mean, as was announced in the movie, that we really have returned to normal.

Adopting a watch-and-wait policy for a while would be prudent because the possible effects of COVID-19 variants are of concern. Vaccinated people should continue to wear masks for protection when shopping or in places where groups of people gather. Unfortunately, the honor system will not guarantee that folks not wearing masks have been vaccinated.

The next few months should let us know where we and the virus stand. Science will tell us when normal is a reality.

Michael A. Clarke, Salida

Masks in stores show respect

I am fully vaxed. I wear a mask when I walk into a shop and see masked workers. It is a common courtesy like “please” and “thank you.” If those people can wear a mask for eight hours, I can certainly wear one for 20 minutes.

Candice Carleton, Modesto

Parade belongs on July 4, not 3

I know The Modesto Bee has a limit to how often a reader may submit a letter. But in this case, I think you can make an exception. I had a letter published regarding Modesto holding the Fourth of July parade on July 3 this year. I was limited to 200 words. Well, Mr. Garth Stapley took umbrage at my letter, and tried to ridicule it. He was limited to a quarter page. I would like to submit a rebuttal.

Mr. Stapley, it seems that actual dates we recognize don’t mean a thing to you. I submit the following: We celebrate wedding anniversaries, birthdays, graduations, and other important days in our lives. And heaven forbid if we forget the actual day. Our country also celebrates certain days, such as Thanksgiving Thursday, not Wednesday. We also don’t watch the New Year’s Eve ball drop a day early. And what about the night before Christmas? How about Mardi Gras, Fat Tuesday? Also Armistice Day and D-Day. So yes, Mr. Stapley, actual dates are important to most of us.

Frank A. Ramczyk, Modesto

Politicians — always seeking money

Dear Jill Biden: Upon receiving your letter I was happy believing that after a lifetime of supporting your husband, someone had finally paid attention and replied. I was devastated when I learned it was just a form letter asking for money. It’s disheartening to learn you, the president and every elected official sees us as cash cows with no other value. Shockingly, it seems once elected we lose our humanity and are seen as things that serve a purpose, not as those you were hired to represent. My Republican friends say the same about their elected representatives.

Jorge Martinez, Newman

Infrastructure more than building

Congressional Republicans are busy with a full-bore whittling down of the Biden infrastructure plan. The McConnell principle: Kill anything beginning with a D. Apparently, they are OK with the rebar and paving projects that allow them to go back to their districts and point with pride. However, it is “No way” for the social support, environmental, training and education pieces that address real and long-neglected deficiencies.

So we get bigger and better overpasses for more homeless to sleep under.

Jack Heinsius, Modesto

Biden is less than useless

I have to admit that systemic racism exists in this country. The sad fact is that its epicenter is the White House. Big Joe has done every thing he can to divide and fracture this nation, all the while talking out of the other side of his mouth about what he is trying to do to unite us.

He has a script of what to say written out for him by the Marxist left. He is less than useless — he is dangerous, as in loose cannon. I can’t believe that anyone, even on the left, can idolize him as the second coming.

Tom Simms, Modesto

Trump helped himself, not conservatives

Re “Biden simply ‘worthless’” (Letters, June 27): This is representative of the death knell of the current Republican Party.

The writer laments the lack of anti-Biden letters in The Bee and claims that attacks on Trump are meant to harm conservatives. The reason there aren’t a lot of anti-Biden letters is because Biden understands the dignity of the presidency, and he doesn’t embarrass our nation on a daily basis. And when did the word “conservative” become synonymous with supporting Trump?

Let’s review the facts. Instead of fiscal responsibility, Trump increased the national debt to historic levels. He unilaterally levied billions in tariffs, raising prices for American consumers. He brokered preferential tax deals for certain companies (Carrier), and threatened to use the Department of Justice to attack those he didn’t like (Amazon). And he legitimized our enemies while alienating our NATO allies. While these actions are certainly Trumpian, they are not conservative.

Moreover, Trump’s self-dealing was a gross affront to the notion of public service. And instead of cogent and substantive policy arguments, Trump relies on ad hominem attacks. This doesn’t serve any greater good – it merely encourages similar boorish behavior by those who should know better.

Christopher C. Doll, Salida

A peek into car future

In the near future, we will not be driving cars with conventional gasoline-powered engines. The future will be all electric, because in the long haul efficiency always wins out. Electric motors have far fewer moving parts than gas-driven motors so they need far less maintenance. Solid state batteries using silicone are being developed and will soon be manufactured. These batteries will last a long time, will recharge quickly, and electric cars will be able to drive from New York to Miami without recharging.

Except for the enthusiast who wants to own a special car, we won’t own a car. We will send a message to a car “depot” and request that a car be sent to our address for a trip to San Francisco, for instance. The driverless car will show up and take us. We can keep that car to drive us around, or we can release it, where it will be available for people nearby who want to travel somewhere. When we are ready to travel back home, we will send a message requesting a car and one will show up to take us back home. This is the future.

Bill Waterson, Turlock