Alarming moments, then understanding as Modesto police, residents talk race and culture

Several Modesto Police Department officers and community members are gathering to have honest talks about race and culture. Participants say the sessions have been a positive experience, but not without tense moments.

During one exercise, police lined up their chairs and sat on one side of a room, facing residents on the other. Officers were asked to close their eyes while being observed, and then they switched and observed the community members.

One participant, a Patterson resident, shared that just before she closed her eyes, she was a little alarmed to see an officer move his hand toward his gun. “It’s not because I’m scared,” the officer, Sgt. Dan Starr, explained.

Colleagues chimed in that hand placement can be subconscious. They also said it’s common for them to place a hand on a gun because they don’t have other places to comfortably rest their hands.

“God forbid we lose it,” Starr added. Others agreed that they often check to make sure they still have their guns because they fear misplacing them and consequently having them used in a crime. Community members said the clarity was eye opening.

The “Race and Cultural Relations Coaching Series’‘ is a 19-week program consisting of activities and exercises that promote dialogue and healing. Sessions were for only police officers the first six weeks, after which community members were integrated. The series is led by community advocate and paralegal Michael Baldwin.

A group of about 13 officers and 13 community members gathered June 17 for the ninth week of the program. The program isn’t mandatory and the officers volunteer their time.

Various participants said the program so far has been refreshing, uncomfortable and educational. Community member Kim Wright said although she was surprised to see officers walk in wearing full gear, a feeling of safety has developed in the room over the weeks.

“They’re blue’d up, but there’s a sense of familiarity,” she said. Wright said that before the program, she would avoid looking in the direction of a patrol car, but now she hopes to see an officer from the group so she can wave hello.

Even though Wright said protests are OK, she believes this type of program can provide more permanent change. “It sparked in me a sense of community,” she said. “I feel a sense of commitment … to be an ally.”

Series sprang from Floyd vigil

After now-retired MPD chief Galen Carroll accepted an invitation from Baldwin to attend a local George Floyd vigil, the two men spoke about problems rooted in the lack of police and community relationship. Baldwin said he presented his idea, and Carroll then connected him with interim Chief Brandon Gillespie and department lieutenants to bring the coaching series to fruition.

Gillespie was briefly present at last week’s session and acknowledged the courage it takes for officers and residents to come together and work on their relationship. He added that he hopes Modesto can be a model for other cities through this pilot program.

Community by community, “that’s how we fix racial issues,” he said.

Though Gillespie wanted to participate in the program, Baldwin said he asked him not to. He didn’t want participants feeling pressure to answer a certain way.

Baldwin began the discussion by asking the group, “What events have caused the need for this gathering?” Responses included fatal police encounters and a lack of connection.

A tree made of green and brown poster paper with brown rope as its roots lay in the middle of the room. Baldwin said we’ve been living based on what’s already in the roots. It’s something we had nothing to do with.

Oftentimes when we deal with race and culture, he said, we deal with the fruit of the tree. “What we’re doing here is addressing the roots,” he said of the program.

The group said that stereotypes, the belief that all police officers are racist and an “us vs. them” mentality, are things that have influenced our systems. Those problems still are in our roots. “When we’re aware we’re being influenced, we can cut it out,” Baldwin said.

We can make a conscious effort to shift the culture once we discover what’s in our roots, he said. In order to do this, Baldwin said, declare your intention and determine how you need to behave. This will create a new experience with new emotions and beliefs.

Officers cite time, budget constraints

After breaking up into smaller groups, multiple officers shared that they want to go out into the community and be a positive influence. But time and economic constraints often hinder those interactions.

“It seems like we just go call to call,” said Sgt. Robert Gumm. “We need to make time to get out there, even if it’s just saying hello.”

After the recession wreaked havoc on the city’s general fund, which is dependent on sales and other taxes, the MPD sustained a budget cut that eliminated 30 officer positions, as previously reported by The Bee. Since well before the pandemic, Modesto has struggled to balance its budget as employee compensation and pensions rise faster than the city’s revenues.

The officers agreed that the Police Department often is short staffed, with only about 11 officers per shift. One officer said that at one point, she worked a 22-hour shift and there were only eight officers to service all of Modesto.

Officers added they often work up to 14-hour shifts and have at least 30 calls waiting at the start of their work day. They said they understand that cultivating a relationship with the community would be helpful but, as one put it, “There’s never a chance to be Officer Friendly.”

The Officer Friendly program was launched in the 1960s by the Sears Roebuck Foundation to “humanize children’s perceptions of police officers and their work,” according to the National School Resource Network. Officers would visit schools and teachers would conduct follow-up activities, but the program was either abandoned or defunded sometime in the 1980s, according to Ebony.

At Thursday’s coaching session, community members asked what they could do to increase officers’ numbers, even suggesting starting a petition. Baldwin said it’s an issue they could maybe tackle in the future.

For more information about this program, contact MBS Consulting at 209-482-6621.