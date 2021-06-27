Letters to the editor | Sunday, June 27, 2021: On ‘worthless’ Biden and planned bridge

Biden simply ‘worthless’

Letters to the Bee seem to be silent now that Joe Biden is president. When Donald Trump was president, every eye twitch brought a letter of condemnation.

Everything Trump did was to improve America and make it better for all of us. Biden’s goal is to destroy everything Trump has done because of hate and fear of him running for president again and hang conservatives out to dry.

Biden has been worthless for the past 50 years and he is making America worthless now.

Gerald J. Avila, Turlock

Supporting mothers, children

In America, we’re the lucky ones.

American women have greater access to contraceptives, prenatal and postnatal care that so many living in extreme poverty do not have. Our Congressional leaders, Rep. Josh Harder, Sen. Alex Padilla and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, must support the Reach Every Mother and Child Act.

The global number of deaths of mothers and children under 5 has been nearly cut in half the last two decades. This is not enough. Approximately 800 women die from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth every day because they do not have the access to life-saving medicine and technology.

In the aftereffects of COVID-19, there could be 57,000 more maternal deaths in a six-month period.

Right now, the autonomy of the American woman’s body is being threatened. We must help these women and children in extreme poverty protect their bodily autonomy as we do our own.

Unlike us, their lack of autonomy does not only mean unsafe practices, it means death. I urge you to call your Congressional leaders in support of this bill. We’re the lucky ones, now let’s share that

Taylor Morasci, Modesto

A hearty thanks to Gray

I want to share how very helpful Assemblymember Adam Gray was to me and my family.

I had been struggling for almost two months with getting responses from the Employment Development Department (EDD) office regarding my claims.

It was then that I reached out to Gray’s office, where they quickly assisted me. With their help, I was able to process six weeks of unemployment claims and pay off $4,000 in student loans.

I know that his office has hundreds of cases, some like mine, and it really impressed me that he worked hard to help me. I just wanted to thank Assemblyman Gray for all his assistance!

Leonid V. Ribalko, Patterson

Turlock not playing fair

The City of Turlock will impose fines if we go over a certain amount of water every month or if our sprinklers water the cement or water is used in excess on non watering days, etc.

I don’t feel the penalty for going over a certain amount of water is exactly fair. No one has ever asked us how many people live in our household or if we grow our own food. We have six children in our home, which definitely means more laundry, more showers/baths and so on. We also have a backyard with a large vegetable garden and fruit trees.

We’ve been fined at least two or three times over the past two years for excessive water usage when really it’s not excessive for us at all.

Recently, I saw the sprinklers on during the daytime at Donnelly Park. They were wetting a large amount of sidewalk and water was going onto West Hawkeye Avenue. The city can do this, but we get fined? Lead by example!

They should survey each home to find out how many people are in a household before they impose a fine for excessive water usage.

Andrea Requena, Turlock

An alternative bridge plan

In response to Stanislaus County’s plan to build a bridge (June 22, 2021) over the Tuolumne River to link Garner and Faith Home roads: If the county wanted to relieve traffic congestion more wisely, they would consider a bridge connecting either Grimes Avenue to Vivian Road or Illinois Avenue to Jennings Road.

They could have the potential of being extended all the way to West Main as four lanes.

With the increase in business tax fees from the added industrial complexes being built around Patterson and the added road taxes, the cost should be almost negated.

James R, McCracken, Modesto

Democrats on wrong side?

The same party that sought to preserve slavery by succeeding from the union when an abolitionist Republican was elected to the presidency today again denies basic human rights to another group, refusing them any and all protection under law.

Imagine the Democratic outrage if the Catholic Church were to admit a slave owner to the Holy Eucharist, and yet they demand that the church today ignore their even greater injustice. Imagine a slave owner using the same argument Democrats now use: “You can’t deny us the Holy Eucharist on one issue alone, you are politicizing the Holy Eucharist.”

Democrats deny science by suggesting the unborn are not human. They deny human rights when they say it is all right to kill innocent human beings.

The Catholic Church is doing what Christians have always done, and which they did also in the abolitionist and civil rights movements, which is standing up for the weakest of society. Today, they do so for those who cannot protest for themselves, the weakest of the weak that Democrats are willing to trample to bits.

The day will come when it will be shown that once again, as with slavery, the Democrats were on the wrong side of history.

Don Cowart, Modesto

Can’t we all get along?

Speaking of “irony”! The white supremacists calling themselves “Proud Boys” adapted a name, “boys”, which is considered pejorative by “persons of color”!

And “police reform” would require that police applicants “pass” and not “fail” the MMPI that is administered to them. That is, sociopaths are preferred over “normal” applicants.

Which leads to the BIG question Jack Nicholson asks in the movie “Mars Attacks” – “Why can’t we all just get along?”

Now we know the answer to that question – it is biological. When parents and churches “brainwash” or condition a child based on fake facts or lies according to specific dogmas, then the ability to reason is compromised or eliminated. The ability to think for themselves and/or question is gone.

Ken Garst, Turlock