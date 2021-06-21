July 3, July 4 — what’s the difference? Modesto can celebrate all weekend

Charlotte Cross at Modesto’s last Fourth of July Parade — before the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2019. jwestberg@modbee.com

Somehow, I don’t see the sky falling because Modesto’s Fourth of July parade will be held on the third of July.

I was mildly amused when we received a recent letter to the editor of The Modesto Bee whining about the change. The writer called it “one of the most ridiculous ideas I’ve heard of in some time.”

Is it?

Will it really ruin anyone’s Fourth if people celebrate on the third and the fourth?

And the fifth?

Opinion

I don’t think so. If people are that worked up over it, they can stay home on the third. No one’s forcing them to head downtown for patriotic fun a whole day earlier than their calendars tell them they should.

But — do critics have a point? It isn’t the Third of July parade, is it?

I called Jeremiah Williams. He has chaired the Independence Day Parade committee for 10 years, ever since the Kiwanis Club assumed sponsorship from another service organization 10 years ago. Modesto City Hall is a cosponsor.

Well, Jeremiah told me, we celebrate presidents’ birthdays on days that are not their exact birthdays, don’t we?

Also, over the course of 148 years, the parade has been moved to Saturday every few years when July 4 falls on a Sunday, he said — starting long before the Kiwanis Club took over.

In other words, if we value tradition, we should respect that Modesto has always done it this way. Other towns and cities are perfectly free to do what they want. Give us the same freedom, on a day that’s all about freedom.

Last year, the parade was one of many casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic. Having taken a year off, entries so far this year are close to the normal amount, Jeremiah said.

That suggests that lots of people behind the floats are comfortable with the idea of a parade on Saturday, regardless of a number on a calendar.

Besides, won’t people turn the entire weekend into a holiday?

Many people will be off work July 5. Won’t they continue having barbecues and swim parties and fireworks on Monday? The federal government has no problem adjusting when a national holiday falls on a weekend. Why should we?

Modesto loves its parades

“If the United States of America can move the observance to the fifth,” Jeremiah said, “there shouldn’t be a problem with a group of community members who have put in hundreds and hundreds of hours (preparing a parade) to move it as well.”

Amen — to use a word often heard on Sunday.

Which raises another reason some people would miss a Sunday parade. As fun as it is to load up the lawn chairs, slather sunscreen, dress in red, white and blue and head downtown for Fourth festivities, the sabbath in my family is for church.

If you argue that it’s too soon in the COVID reopening to hold a mass gathering, especially one that tends to draw families — with children younger than 12 who have no access to vaccines — that’s something else, and I see your point. If this is your situation, and you really want to participate, consider moving down the sidewalk to a less crowded spot this year. And of course, wear masks.

Modesto is lucky to have this tradition, a time to set aside partisan rancor and division, wave flags and come together in a spirit of patriotic celebration. We’re fortunate to have Jeremiah and his crew. We’re blessed to live in a country that embraces freedom and is eager to show it year-round, including the Fourth of July.

And the third.