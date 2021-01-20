Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Jan. 20, 2021: Modesto mayoral candidates get some love

Zwahlen is a proven leader

In the election taking place now, we have a choice between a person who actively obstructed Mayor Brandvold and a person who has a proven record of effective leadership, community commitment and consensus building. Sue Zwahlen is that (second) person and that is why I strongly endorse her for mayor of Modesto.

In 2008, voters of the city of Modesto, by a vote of 78.9%, approved Measure M awarding the mayor additional powers and duties. The mayor is our leader and the spokesperson for the City Council and community. Sue Zwahlen will do just that.

As a born and reared native of Modesto, I want what is best for our city. Please send your ballot signed in the appropriate places and returned in the stamped, self-addressed envelope before Feb 2.

Joan Trombetta Clendenin, Modesto

Ridenour knows Modesto

The NAACP and Modesto Bee forums provided excellent introductions to the mayoral candidates.

Doug Ridenour’s passion and enthusiasm for Modesto is contagious. His hand is on the pulse of the city through his service on the City Council and extensive outreach to many of the city’s neighborhoods and groups. He listed involvement in many community organizations during his business and law enforcement careers.

Sue Zwahlen’ s stated qualifications include being a nurse, mother, and school board member. She received a large donation and endorsement from the Democratic Party. What does the Democratic Party expect in return? Will her decisions be based upon party agenda or Modesto’s priorities? She is impressive but serving a term on the City Council would better prepare her to be mayor and give us a chance to see her in action.

Doug Ridenour is energized, informed, and involved. He is a leader who will move us forward together and is best qualified to be our mayor.

Tim Ragsdale, Modesto

Scorched-earth exit

The terrible and destructive virus that has infected our country is finally leaving the White House, typically destroying in his wake the sanctity of the Capitol and the ceremony of a peaceful inauguration.

Jack Heinsius, Modesto

Kudos to hospital chaplain

Re “Hospital chaplain supports COVID-19 patients, staff in their toughest hours” (Front Page, Jan. 10): It was a pleasure to see the article recognizing Jeremy Brown and his role as chaplain at Doctors Hospital. He has ministered to many families needing comfort and spiritual support during often difficult times, as well as happier days awaiting the birth of a baby.

His kindness and concern were especially helpful to our family when my husband was under the care of Community Hospice at Doctors in the last week of his life. Jeremy’s presence made a huge difference as he often spent time guiding us through the emotional ups and downs of that difficult week. Our family was grateful to have him accompany us on that journey.

Marilyn McRitchie, Riverbank

Shame on line skipper

Re “Guilty of Stanislaus COVID-19 vaccine line-skipping — with a reason” (Page 10A, Jan. 15): What a terrible column about a man selfishly cheating his way into getting vaccinated. What purpose did this serve other than he is a liar and a poor example for children and citizens patiently waiting their turn?

COVID has cost our businesses an enormous amount of money, stress and illness. We have an essential food chain business. We are waiting patiently while we test every morning each employee at $150 each.

Steve Taylor, you should be ashamed of yourself.

Rebecca Murphy, Modesto

Thanks, Congressman Harder

I want to thank Rep. Josh Harder for working hard for all of us in District 10. For the first time in years, we have a man in Washington who cares about people and their well-being regardless of their political affiliation. Also I want to thank him for being instrumental in getting the COVID-19 testing sites set up for us.

Gary Hector, Modesto