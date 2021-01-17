Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021: Contrasting mob with MLK’s Dream speech

Mob violence contrasts with Dream speech

I know the importance of the phrase “words have consequences.” Don’t most people? Sadly, many do not care which words will cause actions of hate. For example, the remarks of Rudy Giuliani on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., “Let’s have trial by combat,” or the warning, “We’re coming for you” from Donald Trump Jr. at the Trump rally, which were followed by a Capitol mob invasion.

We must take the time to compare Trump supporters to the famous “I have a dream” speech of Dr. Martin Luther King at the same place. MLK’s words were demanding social justice, freedom, brotherhood, equality, and an end to bitterness and anger, not an effort to invade the Capitol to cause harm. The Dr. King rally was meant to bring all citizens together with love and unity and had approximately 250,000 people in attendance. This continues peacefully. Unfortunately, 58 years later with mob violence, the “I have a dream” speech is not today’s reality.

Dr. King inspired us with words of brotherhood and love for all. I hope we use his kind of words and provide a peaceful future for America.

Evone Cardenas Flores, Turlock

No social media limits

All the uproar about Trump causing riots, while half the population loses the right of free speech. While I condemn the former, the latter is truly frightening: punishing people for their beliefs.

Several years ago, I asked a very liberal relative if the end justifies the means. He said yes but I thought he was in the minority. Now I know differently.

Lee Adams, Oakdale

Voters here made the right call

Re “Stanislaus GOP removes ‘Stop the Steal’ items from site days after mob stormed U.S. Capitol” (Online, Jan. 12): After reading this and viewing the delusional comments from their chairman, I have no doubt why the Republican Party is floundering. All I can say is that I am extremely grateful to have a level-headed leader such as Josh Harder as our representative in Congress. Thank goodness the majority of voters in our district chose not to send a conspiracy theorist to Washington. I shudder to think of the consequences.

Carol Bradley, Manteca

Bring civil suit against Trump

After Joe Biden is sworn in as president, interest in the 25th Amendment and/or a second Impeachment of Donald Trump will fade. The new administration has their own issues to pursue, control of the COVID-19 pandemic being the most important. Trump will continue fading away. He already started his information campaign with the goal of disavowing his responsibility for the shameful and destructive break-in to the Capitol building.

Nazi Reich Minister for Propaganda Joseph Goebbels was famous for his statement that if a lie is told enough times people will believe it. We have to insure that the falsehood put forth by Trump — that the vandalism of the Capitol building was not his fault — is untrue. The formal process of a civil suit against Trump for the cost of repairs to extensive damage and replacement of stolen artifacts would work. The facts and assignment of responsibility to Trump would insure he could never claim he was not responsible. Trump did incite the mob to go to the Capitol building and vandalize it.

Bill Wood, Oakdale

Trump and Nunes satire...

Donald J. Trump hereby honors Rep. Devin Nunes, R-California, for the distinguished Medal of Honor for:

Doing the good work of putting narrow political interests over national interests, helping to fuel the bitter partisan divide in our country.

Unflinching action in the face of facts and science, stating at the height of the pandemic that people should continue to eat out to help the economy.

Demonstrating bravery by standing with six other California Republicans in voting to dispute election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania, negating the will of the people.

Unending loyalty to the Commander in Chief by doing Trump’s bidding, earning him the title of Sycophant in Chief.

Next to be nominated for this prestigious award: Roger Stone.

Kent Mitchell, Riverbank

... and sarcasm on Trump’s losses

Robert Wright wondered if Republicans were tired of winning after Donald Trump has allowed Democrats to regain control of the House of Representatives, the Senate and the White House in his one-term presidency. It seems to indicate that he succeeded in keeping his promise: Make America Great Again.

Mission accomplished, Mr. President.

Randy Little, Turlock

Note to Gavin Newsom

Dear Mr. Governor: My wife and I are so grateful. Will the stim check cover a meal at the French Laundry?

David Schortner, Modesto

Are jurors safe from COVID?

I have received my summons to appear for jury duty and I am concerned. I postponed a June summons out of concern for the coronavirus pandemic. I had hoped that the situation would be much improved by now. Sadly, it is not.

I reported for possible jury duty once before. There were over a hundred of us in the basement of the old courthouse and we sat shoulder to shoulder for more than an hour. With the pandemic now in its third wave and probably more dangerous than ever, this would be a prescription for spreading the virus.

I don’t know what measures the county has taken to prevent the spread. I can only hope we will not be packed in to an enclosed space with poor ventilation as we were before the pandemic. I know the wheels of justice must continue to turn but I believe this should be done virtually though it may require some expense.

Jury duty should not be a death sentence. I fear it may well be for some of the individuals compelled to report for possible duty.

Ray Miller, Turlock

Essential workers earn praise

The pandemic taught me a couple of things. I do not miss my financial adviser or stockbroker; the most important people in our society are the ones who keep it running. Truck drivers who deliver the things I need to survive, grocery store workers, postal workers, gas station attendants, health care workers, people who keep the electricity on, cops. I know, I missed many types of people, but you get the idea. They are the most exposed and vulnerable. So I humbly ask everyone to protect them and each other.

Unfortunately, our government tends to ignore the real essential workers but instead caters to the wealthy and large corporations.

Andrew D. Ogilvie, Modesto

Applause for NAACP debate

Thank you to the NAACP Stanislaus for hosting a mayoral debate. Thank you for the chance to submit questions ahead of time and during the debate. Thank you for the chance given to observe the two candidates and listen to their answers.

The debate was well run. The candidates demonstrated a mutual respect sadly lacking at the national level. Both revealed their experience and their strength in ways that should help voters make an informed decision.

As a third party member (American Solidarity Party), the debate allowed me to understand the candidates’ individual party affiliations and allows me to make my decision without rancor. I could listen carefully to their answers and decide for myself which person I think more closely aligns with my political values. My voting decision, therefore, will be an informed one.

The NAACP deserves the credit for being the vehicle that delivered this opportunity to the voters. Thank you.

I urge everyone to take advantage of any opportunity to interact with the candidates. Ask questions. Don’t be afraid. This is our community. We are in charge. Let’s employ the proper people for the positions we need to implement that which will enhance our city.

Leslie Shaw Klinger, Modesto

Ridenour for Modesto mayor

Modesto needs Doug Ridenour. I have known Doug for a long, long time. He has always been a big supporter of our city. Many years ago, he had a regular Saturday morning radio show and would have guests for the purpose of promoting city happenings.

He is proud of his city and is always trying to make it better. He is a good listener. He listens because he cares. He supports diversity in our population and is a great supporter of our youth programs. Doug is a driving force behind the emerging Graffiti USA Classic Car Museum. Doug really enjoys being out and about in our community because it gives him a good feel of the city’s vibes. It also gives him a chance to listen to our citizens. Doug is very accessible to our residents. And perhaps most importantly, as mayor, Doug will work hard to improve the working of our Modesto City Council to the benefit of our city.

John Sanders, Modesto

Coach Galas inspired many

It’s with sadness I read about Stan Galas’ passing. Here’s an individual who had a profound impact on many many people, including those young kids he coached and taught.

In the growth and development of a school-aged kid, there’s usually a teacher, a coach or someone who stands out from all the others, someone who leaves an indelible mark on you. Coach Stan Galas was that person for me and many others. He drove you to try your hardest, put forth your best effort, give it your all. He had catchy expressions that still resonate with us some 50 years later — “It’s money in the bank,” meaning our practicing hard would pay off during game time.

Coach Galas was fair-minded and kind but he expected you to give it your all and if you didn’t there were consequences. Life lessons for sure. Truly a wonderful and quality person. You’ll be missed, Coach!

Ernie Ott, Modesto