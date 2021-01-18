Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Monday, Jan. 18, 2021: Don’t forget vulnerable Stanislaus seniors

Kudos to Stanislaus County efforts





Yesterday I received my first COVID-19 vaccination at the Scenic Avenue clinic in Modesto.

The Stanislaus County Health Department did an excellent job in the planning and execution of this event. While the line was long, it moved smoothly and the wait was easy as people came through the line offering water and coffee. There were plenty of bathrooms available. The people who were working the line and keeping it moving were pleasant and helpful.

The medical professionals who checked our health questions and who gave the shots were professional and kind. The Modesto Fire Department was there overseeing the “Observation Rooms,” where we waited 15 minutes after receiving the vaccination to make sure there were no adverse reactions.

It is obvious Stanislaus Health officials spent many hours planning this event. I am grateful to them and thankful to have received the vaccination.

Mary K. Byers, Modesto

Support proper mask wearing

I happened to be in a retail store and saw school-age kids shopping without masks. Later, in line at checkout, I overheard someone ask them if they had masks and to put them on because they didn’t want to get sick. They did, with the comment that their mom already has COVID. So my question is, shouldn’t they be in quarantine? Is whatever school they attend in jeopardy?

My next question: When people are encouraged to wear a mask, shouldn’t the word “correctly” be inserted? Wearing it under the chin, or only over the mouth, certainly can’t be doing anyone any good. I think people need to be more aware and act with more intelligence.

Lynn Bagdanovich, Modesto

Vaccine roll-out is pathetic

Watching the ineptness of government or governing medical experts trying to distribute the COVID vaccine is almost comedic. In the early ‘60s they were able to manufacture and distribute without a lot of issues the polio vaccine that was administered via a sugar cube. So my question is why in today’s sophisticated and more information-savvy society can’t we take a page out of that book from the ‘60s? It isn’t rocket science.

Another question comes to mind, having to do with reporting on all levels. News organizations seem to report the positive test results for COVID; why don’t we see negative numbers, or total numbers tested?

Take precautions, but let life come back to some kind of normalcy, because this isn’t it.

Donna Thompson, Patterson

A failed presidency

Pat Robertson nails it, saying Donald Trump doesn’t lie; he just happens to live in an alternate reality. Trump has taken a page out of “Seven Days in May,” hoping to execute a coup to overthrow the government. His hopes of declaring martial law and overturning the election are a grim reminder revealing clearly Trump’s severely diminished mental state.

Russia has been busy hacking into our computer files, placing our country at great risk. Trump says nothing. Why? Putin helped put Trump in the White House, now Trump owes Putin. Yes, another quid pro quo. Make Moscow great again.

Finally, displaying his total absence of character, his inability to display even an ounce of decency whatsoever, Trump smugly lays out his childlike plan to embarrass our country for having the gall to elect Joe Biden by over 7 million votes. Trump ordered his GOP puppets to create as much disturbance and chaos as possible on Jan. 6 to hijack and obstruct the constitutional confirmation of Joe Biden as president.

Trump will be forced from the White House, leaving a lingering legacy of Trump fascism.

Brooks Judd, Turlock