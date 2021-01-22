Getting shots in arms, and fast: Stanislaus vaccine rollout deserves some praise

Stanislaus County did us proud by immediately offering COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 65 and older, along with health care workers, at county-run clinics.

Quickly stepping up to provide an expanded age group life-preserving shots against this horrible virus put us in rare company, and earned a shout-out from California Gov. Gavin Newsom. In a pandemic briefing, he singled out Stanislaus and Orange counties for wasting no time implementing advice from state officials as it trickled down from the then-incoming Biden administration.

Such quick action is important. The more people become inoculated against the coronavirus, the faster we will conquer it. Only then will our lives return to something like normal.

Heaven knows we need some good news. Although Stanislaus’ COVID death rate no longer is second among the state’s 58 counties, the surge here remains stubbornly dangerous and deadly. Our positivity rate of infection is far higher than the state average, and 773 of our people had died as of Thursday.

Opinion

The vaccine effort was put on pause when a Moderna batch may have cause allergic reactions in some people vaccinated in San Diego. But when shots resumed Thursday, Sacramento television news crews broadcast from the spot they knew they could count on for large crowds: Stanislaus County’s clinic at Modesto Centre Plaza.

(Another clinic ran Thursday at Stanislaus State in Turlock, and others are expected soon in Oakdale and Patterson. A state and federal supply bottleneck kept the county from offering vaccines on Friday.)

Hundreds of seniors lined up in the predawn cold, many bringing chairs that they would scoot along as the queue snaked toward the needles. Those interviewed said the sacrifice would be worth it.

“It’s the first time in my (21-year) career I’ve seen anyone at the back of a long line who was happy to be there,” County CEO Jody Hayes said in a telephone interview.

How did Hayes, Sheriff Jeff Dirkse and others directing the roll-out pull this off?

When the pandemic appeared in early 2020, county officials identified the old Scenic Hospital as an alternative care site for patients who could be displaced if the demand for COVID care overwhelms our hospitals. Although the crisis hasn’t reached that point, it was relatively easy to transform Scenic into a venue for mass vaccinations — once the “damn the torpedoes; full-speed ahead” decision was made.

“We’re not afraid to run out of the vaccine,” Hayes said. “Others don’t want to give something they can’t deliver.” Which understandably would frustrate those who might be turned away.

Other counties have stalled while technicians perfect online sign-up systems requiring appointments to receive COVID shots. Stanislaus opted to bypass that step in favor of a low-tech approach, taking information from people in line to enter later in computers.

Stanislaus priority: Get it done

“What’s your measure of success? Ours is getting the vaccine out there, not that people may be inconvenienced because they have to stand in line,” Hayes said.

Yes, long lines is a problem. The Bee has learned that the prospect of waiting so long scared off some people, which is cause for concern.

A man older than 75 said he got discouraged and left. He and other elderly people should not have to jostle in lines inflated by the younger, healthier set, he said.

He has a point. The county should explore ways to serve the vulnerable few who might be intimidated out of receiving the shots they need to stay alive.

It’s worth noting that the county provided water, coffee and blankets to those waiting. The county allowed proxies — a grandchild, say — to hold one’s place in line, lessening fatigue. It’s not like the county turned a blind eye to the discomfort of those waiting.

All in all, the goal of quickly getting as many shots in as many arms as possible is worthy of praise. So is moving the Modesto clinic from Scenic to Modesto Centre Plaza, which has better parking and is closer to west and south Modesto.

The Modesto Bee has found fault with county officials many times since the onset of the pandemic. The latest include criticism of the county public health officer’s refusal to identify locations of outbreaks so people can avoid them, and of County Supervisor Terry Withrow’s refusal to wear a mask at public meetings where everyone else is required to. Both are hypocritical and erode faith in leaders.

So it’s important to give credit where it’s due, and such is the case with Stanislaus County’s laudatory speed in vaccinating thousands 65 and older. Officials are commended for giving us better odds at less spread of the virus, fewer patients and a faster reopening of our entire economy.

Well done.

The rest of us jealously wait our turn.