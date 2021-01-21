Stanislaus County COVID clinics reopen only to shut down again due to lack of vaccines

Stanislaus county residents wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccination at Modesto Centre Plaza in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. aalfaro@modbee.com

Hundreds of people turned out Thursday for COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Modesto Centre Plaza and Stanislaus State University.

Stanislaus County reopened its vaccination clinics Thursday after a two-day hiatus. Both the Modesto and Turlock clinics were one-day affairs.

A county spokesperson said the clinics will be closed Friday because there is not enough vaccine on hand to continue. The county Health Services Agency will announce additional clinic dates when an ample supply of vaccine is available, said spokesperson Kamlesh Kaur.

The public can expect sporadic opening and closing of coronavirus vaccination clinics until steady supplies of vaccine are available from the state. The state in turn says it’s not nearly getting enough vaccine from the federal government, and that may not change until additional vaccines get approval in March.

The county agency posts information about clinic times and locations on the StanEmergency Facebook page.

The county identified Gladys Lemmons Senior Center in Oakdale and Creekside Middle School in Patterson as coronavirus vaccination hubs for the eastern and western sections of the county, respectively. The county was shooting to open those clinics next week. No dates are scheduled yet.

The county clinics have offered COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers and others in Phase 1A, including county residents 65 and older.

County officials have estimated there are 35,000 people in the three tiers of Phase IA, between hospital workers, home care, primary care staff, emergency medical, dental office employees and others. Seniors 65 years and older are also eligible for vaccinations against COVID-19.

Kaur, a health educator for the county, said by noon Thursday about 600 people had arrived at each clinic site in Modesto and Turlock. The county planned to administer 1,000 doses at each clinic.

In addition, the county has signed up more than 20 health providers, such as primary care offices and pharmacies, for providing vaccines to their patients and customers who are eligible for vaccine under the state’s priority system.

But the stumbling block is availability of vaccine. California is receiving about 400,000 or 500,000 doses per week from the federal government, and doses are trickling out to the 58 counties.

A state health official said Wednesday it could take four to five months at the current rate to vaccinate 70 percent of the 6.2 million California residents who are 65 or older.

Stanislaus County used the vaccine it had on hand to reopen the clinics Thursday after a state advisory placed a hold on a batch of Moderna vaccine early this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration investigated a small number of allergic reactions in people given the Moderna Lot 41L20A in San Diego.

The state issued a determination Wednesday evening that it was safe to use the vaccine again.

Stanislaus County received 5,100 doses from that Moderna lot consisting of 330,000 doses; of those, 2,000 were distributed to health providers and 849 doses were administered. The county has received no reports of side effects from the doses administered locally.

Kaur said Thursday county officials were deciding how much of the Moderna vaccine should be given to health providers and how much should be reserved for its vaccination clinics.

Save Mart pharmacies were also affected by the alert regarding the Moderna lot this week. The five select Save Mart pharmacies in Modesto, Ceres, Patterson and Riverbank stopped making appointments for vaccinations but was again making appointments Thursday. Customers should expect a wait.

Ali Wright, owner of Patterson Family Pharmacy, said it’s taking about a week for a caller to get a shot from the pharmacy’s curbside service once they are on the waiting list. When the pharmacy receives a new shipment of vaccine, it starts making appointments for people on the list, which currently has about 300 names.

That could change as more calls come in.

“We are doing our best to vaccinate people as quickly as possible,” Wright said.