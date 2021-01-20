Stanislaus County to open COVID vaccine clinics in Modesto and Turlock on Thursday

Volunteer Jeff Gaudio and others fill COVID-19 kits at Modesto Centre Plaza in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday Sept. 3, 2020. aalfaro@modbee.com

Stanislaus County will once again open COVID-19 vaccination clinics Thursday in Modesto and Turlock.

Health care workers and others in the Phase IA priority group can receive a vaccination at Modesto Centre Plaza, at 1000 L St., or the Fitzpatrick Arena at Stanislaus State University. Seniors who are 65 and older are eligible.

The clinics are for county residents or eligible people who work in Stanislaus County. Seniors 65 and older are asked to bring an ID or other proof of residence.

The county postponed the clinics Tuesday after the state recommended a pause in administering one lot of Moderna vaccine that had been shipped to 287 health providers and counties. Vaccine from Lot 041L20A was suspected of possibly causing an unusual number of allergic reactions at a large vaccination site in San Diego.

Fewer than 10 people vaccinated at the San Diego clinic required medical attention. The state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were investigating whether the Moderna vaccine lot could be used safely. Stanislaus County postponed the clinics because it could not guarantee vaccine availability.

Kamlesh Kaur, a spokesperson for the county Health Services Agency, said Wednesday the Moderna lot has not been approved for use yet. The county received some additional vaccine this week that allows the clinics to open Thursday. Additional dates beyond that will depend on vaccine supply.

“At this time, we are opening clinics based on what we have available,” Kaur said in an email. “We will be notifying the community if we have more vaccines to continue operating beyond Thursday.”

Thursday’s clinic at Modesto Centre Plaza runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the Turlock site has longer hours — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or until all doses are used. Entrance to Fitzpatrick Arena is through Geer Road. City parking garages on 10th Street and 9th Street can be used near Modesto Centre Plaza.

Additional information regarding coronavirus vaccines is available at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/.