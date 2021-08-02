Driver killed in crash near Keyes identified as Turlock woman. Two other people hurt

Authorities on Monday identified the person killed in a Friday collision east of Keyes as a 56-year-old Turlock woman.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the woman was driving a 2009 Toyota sedan south on Mountain View Road when she entered the intersection with Keyes Road directly in front of a big rig driven by Larry Pearson of Atwater.

Pearson turned his vehicle to the left but could not avoid hitting the Toyota, the CHP said in a news release. The collision pushed the Toyota off of Keyes Road and caused the big rig to overturn and hit an almond tree. The accident was reported at 6:20 a.m.

The driver of the Toyota, identified Monday by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s office as Sukhjit Dhaliwal, was killed. Pearson suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock.

Avtar Thiara, 58, was a passenger in the Toyota. She suffered minor injuries and was taken to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.