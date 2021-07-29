Man asleep in Turlock loading dock killed when delivery truck backs over him

A man died Thursday morning in Turlock when a delivery truck backed up over him while he was apparently sleeping in a loading dock.

Turlock Police Department officers responded around 10:40 a.m. to the scene in the 3000 of Geer Road, near Stanislaus State University. Members of the Turlock Fire Department worked to perform live-saving measures on the man, but he was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

An initial investigation shows the delivery driver was backing into a business loading dock and ran over the man as he slept on the dock.

Drugs, alcohol and speed are not believed to be a factor in the collision, police said. The driver, who was not injured, stayed on scene and cooperated with officers.

Police are not releasing the name of the man who died until next-of-kin have been notified.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Officer Frank Neves at (209) 668-5550 ext. 6707 or the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 ext. 6780 or via email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.