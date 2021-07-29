San Andreas man on drugs backs car into Calaveras sheriff substation, CHP says

A San Andreas man apparently driving while under the influence of drugs was arrested early Thursday morning after landing himself quite literally at the doorstep of law enforcement.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 4:40 a.m. to an alarm call at the department’s Arnold substation, located in a shopping center off Highway 4, the California Highway Patrol said.

A 2002 Mercedes had backed over the shopping center sidewalk and into the front of the substation, pushing the windows, framing and front door about a foot into the office.

The deputies found 34-year-old Christoper Bates in the vehicle. He said he backed into the building.

CHP officers arrived to investigate about half an hour later, determined Bates was under the influence of drugs and placed him under arrest.

The substation was unoccupied at the time of the collision, and no one was injured. The case remains under investigation, CHP said.