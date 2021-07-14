Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Turlock collision with big rig

Chyron

The motorcyclist killed in a Turlock crash last week has been identified as a 34-year-old man.

Nicholas Hays of Turlock died in the accident on West Main Street Friday morning when his motorcycle collided with the back of a tractor trailer. The Stanislaus County Coroner’s office confirmed his identity Wednesday morning.

A preliminary investigation determined that speed was a factor in the crash. Hays died at the scene.

The crash site was on the western edge of town, near a Foster Farms plant.