Turlock
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Turlock collision with big rig
The motorcyclist killed in a Turlock crash last week has been identified as a 34-year-old man.
Nicholas Hays of Turlock died in the accident on West Main Street Friday morning when his motorcycle collided with the back of a tractor trailer. The Stanislaus County Coroner’s office confirmed his identity Wednesday morning.
A preliminary investigation determined that speed was a factor in the crash. Hays died at the scene.
The crash site was on the western edge of town, near a Foster Farms plant.
