Motorcyclist killed after being thrown off Highway 99 bridge between Ripon and Salida

A 44-year-old Riverbank man died Monday night when he was ejected from his motorcycle and flew off Highway 99 over the Stanislaus River, authorities said.

Minutes before the 9:47 p.m. crash, another motorist reported the motorcyclist was driving recklessly on southbound Highway 99 near Ripon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Initial reports indicated the motorcyclist collided with a white pickup but the CHP reported later in a news release that as he approached slower-moving traffic the motorcyclist “made an unsafe turning movement which ultimately resulted in him being ejected from the motorcycle.”

First responders initially thought the man might have landed in the river. Multiple agencies were called to help in the search.

A CHP sergeant found the motorcyclist on the north bank of the river at 10:10 p.m., according to the agency.

Medical personnel performed life saving measures for about 30 minutes before the man was pronounced dead. His identity had not been released.

Authorities said Tuesday they did not yet know whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident.

