Motorcyclist seriously injured in Riverbank crash

A motorcyclist is in critical but stable condition after being hit by a car in Riverbank Sunday night.

The crash occurred just before 9 p.m. near a Carl’s Jr. at Patterson Road and Callander Avenue.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’ Sgt. Erich Layton said the sedan collided with the motorcycle when it pulled out of a driveway in the area. The motorcyclist, identified only as an adult male, was in the eastbound lane of Patterson Road.

Layton said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision but that the motorcyclist might have been speeding. The collision remains under investigation.