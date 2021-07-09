Update: Motorcyclist killed in crash in Turlock. Police say that speed was a factor.

A man believed to be in his 30s was killed Friday morning in Turlock after the motorcycle he was riding collided with the back of a tractor trailer on West Main Street.

Officers were called to the scene at 8:56 a.m., and when they arrived they discovered the motorcyclist had died.

A preliminary investigation determined that speed was a factor in the crash. It is not known if alcohol and-or drugs played a role.

Police were still attempting to identify the motorcyclist.

The driver of the tractor trailer remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation. He was not injured.

The crash site was on the western edge of town, near a Foster Farms plant. A section of West Main was closed Friday between Washington and Kilroy roads. The roadway was open by noon.