2 arrested in connection with fatal Oakdale stabbing of Modesto 21-year-old

Nathaniel Holland of Modesto updated his Facebook profile picture with this photograph in March 2020. Courtesy of Katie Small

Two people have been arrested in connection with a Labor Day weekend stabbing in Oakdale that killed a 21-year-old Modesto man, police said.

Officers found Nathan Holland, of Modesto, suffering from a stab wound around 8 p.m. Saturday after being called to the area of South Yosemite Avenue and East G Street. He died after being transported to a local hospital.

On Thursday, police arrested Scott Warren Staudenmaier, 50, of Modesto, on a preliminary murder charge connected to the stabbing, the Oakdale Police Department said. Lindsey Bench, 23, of Oakdale, faces a preliminary charge of accessory to murder.

The relationship between the suspects and victim as well as a motive for the crime are still under investigation, Oakdale police said.

Holland’s mother, Katie Small, previously told The Modesto Bee in a text that she believes her son died protecting himself and his cousin.

Small said the two were standing in front of a car when a man walked up to them. After apparently telling the man to leave, Holland was stabbed in the chest before the man ran off, Small said.

On her Facebook page, Small wrote a post calling her son a hero.

“God made you so protective and you passed away doing what you do best, protecting your family,” Small wrote.

Modesto Bee staff writer Deke Farrow contributed to this report.