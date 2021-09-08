Investigation into Modesto-area operation yields 2 arrests, $400k-plus in crystal meth

A Modesto-area investigation by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department has resulted in two arrests and the recovery of about 224 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value exceeding $448,000. Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

Two Modesto-area men were arrested Tuesday at the end of an investigation into a crystal meth operation worth more than $400,000, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said.

Ricardo Ballardo, 33, and Juan Suarez Jr., 28, each face charges including possession of a controlled substance for sale, attempted possession for sale of a controlled substance and transporting, selling and controlling a prohibited substance.

While serving a search warrant in Modesto, detectives with the Special Investigations Unit found more than 224 pounds of methamphetamine. The department estimated the street value to be $448,000. Deputies also seized about $18,000 in cash believed to be related to drug sales.

The men are being held at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center in lieu of $5 million bail.