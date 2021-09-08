Modesto Bee Logo
The Modesto Bee Economic Mobility Lab Logo

Crime

Investigation into Modesto-area operation yields 2 arrests, $400k-plus in crystal meth

A Modesto-area investigation by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department has resulted in two arrests and the recovery of about 224 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value exceeding $448,000.
A Modesto-area investigation by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department has resulted in two arrests and the recovery of about 224 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value exceeding $448,000. Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

Two Modesto-area men were arrested Tuesday at the end of an investigation into a crystal meth operation worth more than $400,000, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said.

Ricardo Ballardo, 33, and Juan Suarez Jr., 28, each face charges including possession of a controlled substance for sale, attempted possession for sale of a controlled substance and transporting, selling and controlling a prohibited substance.

While serving a search warrant in Modesto, detectives with the Special Investigations Unit found more than 224 pounds of methamphetamine. The department estimated the street value to be $448,000. Deputies also seized about $18,000 in cash believed to be related to drug sales.

The men are being held at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center in lieu of $5 million bail.

Related stories from Modesto Bee
Profile Image of Lydia Gerike
Lydia Gerike
Lydia Gerike began covering breaking news for the Modesto Bee in February 2021. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in journalism and international studies. Lydia has previously reported as a fellow or intern at the Indianapolis Star, Hartford Courant and Oregonian.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service