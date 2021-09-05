Victim dies after stabbing in Oakdale on Saturday night. Area searched, no attacker found

A 21-year-old man died after being stabbed in Oakdale on Saturday night, the Police Department there said in a news release.

About 8:08 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of South Yosemite Avenue and East G Street on the report of a stabbing. They found the victim with what appeared to be a knife wound to his chest, the news release said.

Officers performed first aid and emergency medical responders were called to the scene. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Officers searched the area but found no one matching the suspect description given to officers. The news release included no information on the circumstance of the stabbing or who described the attacker or attackers.

The name of the victim was withheld pending notification of family.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Any witnesses or anyone with information on the homcide is urged to contact Detective Sgt. Gary Vanderheiden at 209-847-2231. Anonymous tips may be left with Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers 209-521-4636.