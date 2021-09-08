Modesto Bee Logo
Police arrest suspect in fatal downtown Modesto shooting of Fresno man

A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the Aug. 28 homicide of a Fresno man in downtown Modesto, police said Wednesday.

Modesto Police arrested 24-year-old Norvon Howard of Modesto on Sept. 3. He faces a preliminary murder charge and an enhancement for using a firearm to cause great bodily injury or death to another person, according to court records.

Howard allegedly shot 37-year-old Luis Flores of Fresno multiple times around 2 a.m. Aug. 28, police said. The shooting occurred in a business parking lot in the 600 block of H Street.

Flores died of his injuries after being transported to an area hospital.

No additional information has been released.

Authorities ask anyone with information on this case to contact Detective Darien Wilson at 209-652-8937 or WilsonD@modestopd.com.

