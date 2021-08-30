Victim of Saturday morning fatal shooting in downtown Modesto identified as Fresno man

Modesto Bee file

The man fatally shot in downtown Modesto early Saturday morning has been identified as a Fresno resident.

Luis Flores, 37, was shot multiple times in a parking lot of a business in the 600 block of H street around 2 a.m. He was taken to a hospital but died of his injuries.

Modesto police have not released any other details about the shooting including a potential motive, whether any suspects have been identified or even which business parking lot the victim was in.

Authorities asked anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Darien Wilson at WilsonD@Modestopd.com or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.