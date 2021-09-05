Crime
3 injured after Patterson woman allegedly stabs roommates
Three people were injured Saturday evening in Patterson after an apparent argument between roommates escalated into a stabbing, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said.
Deputies were called to the 1300 block of Pinto Way after receiving a report that someone had been stabbed, Sgt. Erich Layton said. Additional information led them to believe there were multiple victims.
When deputies arrived, they found a woman who had been stabbed in the chest and a man who was stabbed in his hand, forehead and ear.
Layton said the incident likely began as an argument between the man, woman and 26-year-old Emily Butler. All three lived at the house and were apparently fighting about other residents being kicked out.
At some point, Butler allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed the other two despite attempts to disarm her. She also suffered a laceration, but Layton said he did not know exactly how her injury happened.
All three were transported to the hospital. The man’s injuries are not life-threatening, and Layton said he believes the woman stabbed in the chest is also expected to survive.
Butler’s injuries were also not life-threatening. She was arrested and faces at least one charge of assault with a deadly weapon, Layton said.
