3 injured after Patterson woman allegedly stabs roommates

Three people were injured Saturday evening in Patterson after an apparent argument between roommates escalated into a stabbing, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies were called to the 1300 block of Pinto Way after receiving a report that someone had been stabbed, Sgt. Erich Layton said. Additional information led them to believe there were multiple victims.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman who had been stabbed in the chest and a man who was stabbed in his hand, forehead and ear.

Layton said the incident likely began as an argument between the man, woman and 26-year-old Emily Butler. All three lived at the house and were apparently fighting about other residents being kicked out.

At some point, Butler allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed the other two despite attempts to disarm her. She also suffered a laceration, but Layton said he did not know exactly how her injury happened.

All three were transported to the hospital. The man’s injuries are not life-threatening, and Layton said he believes the woman stabbed in the chest is also expected to survive.

Butler’s injuries were also not life-threatening. She was arrested and faces at least one charge of assault with a deadly weapon, Layton said.