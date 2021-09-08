Alleged serial rapist from Denair arrested following DNA match in 3 cases

An alleged serial rapist from Denair has been arrested and charged after DNA evidence connected him with a Turlock rape and at least two other cases, police said.

Joseph Frank Pineda Pimentel, 37, faces a preliminary charge of rape by force or fear following his Sept. 2 arrest by the Turlock Police Department.

Police received a report on June 15 from a homeless woman who said she had been offered a ride the day before by a man driving a dark SUV along Geer Road.

Despite declining the offer initially, the woman said she eventually got into the man’s SUV because he was so persistent. The man did not take her to her destination and instead drove behind a closed business and raped her.

As part of the investigation, the woman consented to a medical examination, and police were able to gather biological evidence.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

DNA results returned Aug. 30 matched the Turlock sample to Pineda Pimentel and connected him to two additional unsolved rapes in other counties. Police said circumstances were similar in all three cases.

Pineda Pimentel’s DNA record came from when he was arrested and charged with rape in 2009 while serving in the military, police said, although the case was ultimately dismissed.

Detectives arrested Pineda Pimentel on Sept. 2 in the south Modesto area. Police said he was found with another homeless woman after offering her a ride and something to eat.

The woman told police she had met Pineda Pimentel the day before but only knew him by his first name.

Detectives believe there may be more victims in the Central Valley and Foothills areas and are asking them to come forward.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective Tim Redd at (209) 664-7325 or the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.

Callers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 and may be eligible for a cash reward.