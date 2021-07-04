Three juvenile suspects arrested by Stanislaus Sheriffs for Salida homicide

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Monday night, Dec. 21, 2020, on the 4300 block of Salida Boulevard. An employee at one of the businesses there said it apparently happened out in the parking area between the commercial strip and Highway 99. jfarrow@modbee.com

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s detectives have arrested three juvenile suspects for a homicide in Salida last December.

The three suspects, who were juveniles at the time of the incident, are not being identified because of their minor status, according to a press release from the sheriff’s department. They were located by authorities together in Clearlake, a city northwest of Sacramento in Lake County. The suspects were booked for homicide and transported Saturday morning to Stanislaus County, where they were booked in juvenile hall.

In the evening of Dec. 21, a 30-year-old Salida man called 911 to report being attacked with a deadly weapon in the parking lot of a business in the 4300 block of Salida Boulevard. The commercial area includes Denny’s, McDonald’s, Del Taco, the Fairfield Inn & Suites and an Arco gas station.

When deputies arrived the victim, Jamal Nejat, was found in a car suffering from what the sheriff’s office called “major life-threatening injuries.” He was taken to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing and members of the community with additional information regarding the homicide can contact Detective Fisher at 209-525-7083.