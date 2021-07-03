California Highway Patrol reports fatality in single-vehicle wreck south of Oakdale

The Stanislaus County coroner was called to the scene of a single-vehicle wreck south of Oakdale on Friday night.

According to the California Highway Patrol, there was a report of a vehicle into an orchard about a half-mile east of the intersection at Claribel Road and the Oakdale-Waterford Highway at 10:27 p.m.

The CHP reported that fire personnel and an ambulance were called to the scene. About 25 minutes later, the wreck changed from a major injury incident to a fatality.

There was no other information available.

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.