California Highway Patrol reports fatality in single-vehicle wreck south of Oakdale

The Stanislaus County coroner was called to the scene of a single-vehicle wreck south of Oakdale on Friday night.

According to the California Highway Patrol, there was a report of a vehicle into an orchard about a half-mile east of the intersection at Claribel Road and the Oakdale-Waterford Highway at 10:27 p.m.

The CHP reported that fire personnel and an ambulance were called to the scene. About 25 minutes later, the wreck changed from a major injury incident to a fatality.

There was no other information available.

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.

Editor Brian Clark has worked at The Modesto Bee since 1990. He’s worked in various departments, including sports, news and on the digital side for a decade before being promoted to editor in 2018. He’s a native of Berkeley and a graduate of San Diego State University. Prior to The Bee, Brian worked at the Turlock Journal and Las Vegas Review-Journal.
