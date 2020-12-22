Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department investigating Salida homicide

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Monday night, Dec. 21, 2020, on the 4300 block of Salida Boulevard. An employee at one of the businesses there said it apparently happened out in the parking area between the commercial strip and Highway 99. jfarrow@modbee.com

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Monday night on the 4300 of Salida Boulevard, apparently behind the commercial strip that includes Denny’s, McDonald’s, Del Taco and the Fairfield Inn & Suites.

The department has released no information about the killing. A sergeant said the responsible party still is at large.

It was the fifth homicide in Stanislaus County this month, making December the second deadliest month of 2020. There were seven homicides, including an officer-involved shooting, in September.

