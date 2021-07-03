Local

Motorcyclist from Waterford killed after head-on collision on Highway 132

A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger suffered major injuries Friday night after they were struck head-on by a vehicle on Highway 132 just east of Empire.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 26-year-old woman from Modesto was driving west on the highway west of Albers Road when she entered the eastbound lane trying to pass slower traffic. The CHP reported that when she did, she struck the eastbound motorcycle head-on.

The motorcyclist, a 50-year-old man from Waterford, and his passenger, a 45-year-old woman from Waterford, were ejected from their 2007 Harley-Davidson. The man was declared dead at the scene and the woman was taken to Memorial Medical Center with major injuries.

The driver of the GMC suffered minor injuries and sought her own aid, the CHP reported.

It was the first of two fatal roadway incidents on Friday in east Stanislaus County. Less than an hour later, a 54-year-old Modesto man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck when his car went off the Oakdale-Waterford Highway north of Claribel Road.

He was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.

